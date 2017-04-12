Patterson endorses Parnell

SPARTANBURG — She represented Union County in the US House of Representatives for six years and now Liz Patterson is hoping to help another Democrat represent the county there as well.

Archie Parnell is the sole Democrat running for the US House of Representatives District 5 seat. District 5 is composed of all or parts of a total of 11 counties including Union County. If elected in the June 20 special election for the District 5 seat, Parnell would be the first Democrat since 1993 to represent the county in the US House.

The last Democrat to do that was Liz Patterson who represented Union County in the US House of Representatives when it was part of the Fourth Congressional District.

On Monday, the Parnell campaign announced that Patterson had endorsed Parnell, a businessman and tax expert, for the District 5 seat.

The press release announcing Patterson’s endorsement describes Patterson as “the last woman to represent South Carolina in the House of Representatives.” It further describes Patterson as “the only woman from South Carolina who served in either chamber of Congress in the last 50 years.”

Patterson said that she endorsed Parnell because of her desire to see civility and cooperation return to Congress and the problems facing the country solved.

“When I served in Congress, there was civility, respect, and cooperation,” Patterson said. “I’m excited to support Archie Parnell, who will bring those South Carolina values back to Washington to solve problems for the people and get things done. I’m confident that Archie will fight President Trump when he’s wrong, but Archie will work with anyone solve problems for South Carolinians.”

The press release states that Patterson “served on the Spartanburg County Council and, in 1978, she was elected as the second woman in the South Carolina State Senate. She served in Congress from 1987 to 1993, after winning a Republican-held seat. Since then, Patterson has taught at Spartanburg Methodist College and chaired the Spartanburg County Democratic Party. Patterson resides in Spartanburg County, part of which is in the Fifth Congressional District.”

In thanking Patterson for her endorsement, Parnell to the leadership she demonstrated in office on the issues and her fighting for her constituents.

“Congresswoman Patterson is a South Carolina trailblazer, and she is a leader for her district and our state,” Parnell said. “She fought for her constituents and for jobs, and was a leader on veterans’ needs and for responsible budgeting. Those remain issues people across the district care deeply about.”

Patterson’s endorsement was one of a number of endorsements Parnell has recently received. In addition to Patterson’s, Parnell has received the endorsement of former Gov. Jim Hodges, former Congressman John Spratt, Rev. Sharon B. Jenkins, State Representatives Mandy Powers Norrell and John King, the Winthrop University College Democrats, and others.

Parnell will be on the ballot in the Democratic Party primary on May 2. The general election will be held on June 20.

For more information, see www.archieparnell.com or follow Archie on Facebook at www.facebook.com/archieparnellforcongress.

