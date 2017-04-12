Drawing on sidewalks with chalk

UNION — The sidewalks of Main Street in downtown Union will be the canvas upon which some artists will demonstrate their creativity and competitiveness.

The Union County Arts Council is hosting the 2017 Chalk Walk! this Saturday from 9-11 a.m. Sponsored by the City of Union, the 2017 Chalk Walk! is an opportunity for the artistically-inclined of all ages to express themselves creatively with chalk. With chalk provided by the UCAC, participants will each be given a section of sidewalk on which to draw and two hours to express themselves with it.

The event is open to children and adults, church groups and civic groups like the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, professional artists and beginning artists. Participants are allowed to bring with them sketches, stencils, brushes, and other artistic supplies but will only be allowed to use chalk provided by the UCAC.

The event is $5 for members and $10 for non-members.

At the end of the two hours allotted for being creative, a panel of judges will review the work of each artist and select winners in different age categories.

For more information and/or to register for the 2017 Chalk Walk! call UCAC Director Amber Ivey at 864-429-2817.

April At The UCAC

The following events and activities are also being held this month at the UCAC Art Gallery on Main Street in downtown Union.

• Painting with Coffee — Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

• Monday Night Music — Looking for something new to do? Join us April, 17 at 6:30 p.m. for a night full of local, musical talent.

• Toddler Time — Friday, April 28 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. & 12:30-1:30 p.m. will be all about the little ones. Any child 4 years old or younger is invited to join us! $10.

• 2017 Middle/High School Youth Art Show Reception — UCAC will honor Union County’s talented middle and high school school students with a reception on April 20, starting at 5:30 p.m. The UCAC gallery will be filled with over 50 pieces of artwork created by students, 6th-12th grade. We invite everyone to join us. Refreshments will be served.

• Mommy & Me Tea — Mark your calendars for the 2nd Annual Mommy & Me Tea! This year we will be painting canvases! We are excited to announce that Kirby’s Cake Shoppe will cater our event! Sign up early, space is limited!

The event will be held Saturday, May 6 from 3-5 p.m.

$25 for members/ $30 nonmembers for Mother & Daughter; $10 for each additional guest.

Membership Drive

The UCAC is conducting its annual membership and person interested in joining may call, email, or stop in at the Art Gallery to join! All members receive special pricing on camps, classes, and events. For more information call 864-429-2817

Photo courtesy of the Union County Arts Council Chalk will be the medium and the sidewalks of Main Street in downtown Union will be the canvas for artists of all ages and levels of experience during the 2017 Chalk Walk! this Saturday. The event, which is being hosted by the Union County Arts Council and sponsored by the City of Union, will be held from 9-11 a.m. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_thumbnail_chalk1.jpg Photo courtesy of the Union County Arts Council Chalk will be the medium and the sidewalks of Main Street in downtown Union will be the canvas for artists of all ages and levels of experience during the 2017 Chalk Walk! this Saturday. The event, which is being hosted by the Union County Arts Council and sponsored by the City of Union, will be held from 9-11 a.m.

UCAC holding 2017 Chalk Walk! this Saturday

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.