‘Spring Time Story Time’ April 18

UNION COUNTY — It’s spring and that means its time for family-oriented events such as “Spring Time Story Time” and “Touch-A-Truck” courtesy of Union County First Steps.

In a statement released Monday, Union County First Steps Executive Director Laura Wade announced that her agency will be sponsoring both Spring Time Story Time and Touch-A-Truck this month.

Spring Time Story Time

The first event will be Spring Time Story Time which will be held on Tuesday, April 18 at 11 a.m. at the Community Center at 201 Porter Street, Union.

A flier publicizing the event states that “if you live in Union County and have a preschool age child (birth-5 years), we invite you to come and enjoy craft time, music time, and story time with them.”

The flier further states that “a small gift will be given to each child.”

Touch-A-Truck

Next up will be Touch-A-Truck which will be held Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m-1 p.m. at the Union County Fairgrounds.

A flier publicizing the event, describes Touch-A-Truck as “a free family event” which will include “activities, information, gifts, door prizes, and fun!”

It also states that the event will include a “horn/siren free hour” from 10-11 a.m.

Child Abuse Prevention Month

Wade also pointed out that April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and that First Steps will be promoting this at the Touch-A-Truck celebration.

“Each child attending the event will receive a pinwheel, which has become a symbol for the prevention of child abuse across the nation,” Wade said. “Pinwheels symbolize the carefree spirit of great childhoods, and are a strong reminder of our community’s commitment to prevent child abuse. Bracelets will also be given with the words ‘Protecting Children is Everyone’s Job.’

“Union County First Steps is appreciative of local businesses and agencies who have joined to support this effort,” she said. “Together we can make a difference in the most precious resource of Union — children!”

For more information about these events and the services provided by Union County First Steps call Laura Wade at 864-429-1748, Extension 722.

