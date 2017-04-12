Gist to address USC Union Commencement

UNION — University of South Carolina Union will welcome Bobby D. Gist as the commencement speaker for the university’s Commencement Exercises. They will be held on Saturday, April 29 at 6 p.m. in the USC Union Auditorium at 401 E Main Street.

Bobby D. Gist, a Union, S.C., native, has devoted his entire career to championing human rights, equal opportunity and diversity. A 1977 graduate of the University of South Carolina, Mr. Gist received a master’s degree in criminal justice with a specialty in public administration. He also is a graduate of the United States Equal Opportunity Academy in Virginia, a graduate of Leadership Columbia, and a graduate of the South Carolina Executive Institute.

Mr. Gist recently retired from the position of executive assistant to the president for Equal Opportunity Programs and Title IX coordinator at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, a position he had held since January 1995. In this position, Mr. Gist was the university’s chief administrative officer for planning, developing, training, administering and evaluating USC’s Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity policies as well as Title IX policies and practices. He also was a member of the President’s Executive Council, the President’s Community Athletics Advisory Council and the university’s Diversity Committee. Mr. Gist is an adjunct professor for the Daniel Management Center’s Executive Development Program in the Darla Moore School of Business. Prior to joining the university, Mr. Gist was deputy commissioner for Compliance Programs at the South Carolina State Human Affairs Commission for nearly 16 years.

Committed to his community, Mr. Gist is involved with several local, state and national civic and professional organizations. He is chairman of the Board of Commissioners for the Columbia Housing Authority, a member and past chair of the South Carolina Professional Association for Access and Equity, and past chair of the South Carolina Association of Minorities in Public Administration. He attends St. John Baptist Church in Columbia where he is a member of the Board of Deacons and serves on the Finance Committee. In January 2017, Mr. Gist was a recipient of the Social Justice Award given by the University of South Carolina for exemplifying Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s commitment to service, equality and social justice.

Mr. Gist resides in Columbia with his wife, Beverley. The couple has three daughters.

Due to limited seating, admission into the USC Union Auditorium for the Commencement Exercises is by ticket only for everyone except the Platform party, faculty members and graduating students. Guests who arrive after 5:50 p.m. may not be admitted into the Auditorium. The ceremony will begin promptly at 6 p.m. No children under the age of six will be admitted in to the Auditorium. There will be a live broadcast of the ceremony in the Truluck Activity Center and tickets are not required for that location. All guests are invited to the reception in the Main Building Lobby immediately following the ceremony.

