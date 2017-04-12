Day of games, season of changes

UNION COUNTY — Softball fans enjoyed a real treat this past Saturday with the opening day of the Union County Dixie Girls 2017 Softball Season at Timken Sports Complex.

The day began with opening ceremonies at 11 a.m. that saw all the Dixie Girls assembled around the baseball diamond as Dixie Girls President Tim Garner delivered some good news to the players and their coaches on the field, and their family members, friends, and other supporters in the stands.

“We had tremendous participation this year, and we are looking forward to an exciting season,” Garner said. “I recently found out that Union County has more players than any other league in the state, and the State of South Carolina has more players than any other states in the US.

“Thank you parents and grandparents for getting your kids involved,” he said. “This is something we are proud of and it would not have been possible without all of you.”

Garner also discussed some changes for the season that he said will help the league grow and make its players more competitive as they move forward in their athletic careers.

“There is an old saying that goes, ‘If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best,’” Garner said. “With that in mind, this year we have changed districts. When the regular season is over and our all-star teams have been chosen and go to tournament play, we will be playing teams from Greer, Woodruff, Boiling Springs, Inman, the Broome area, and Byrnes area. Union County and Timken Sports Complex will host the district All-Star tournament next year and we will be on a three-year rotation to host it moving forward.”

Garner said that this season will also be the first time that Union County sends “our 4, 5, and 6 year olds to All-Stars. At the end of the season an All-Star team will be selected that will represent our county.”

In addition, Garner said that the Angels Division will “follow the rules that Dixie calls X-Play. Basically, this rule format more closely follows what the players see in travel and school ball. Our Ponytails age group also be playing under X-Play rules. At that level, it is the same exact rules that high school uses.”

The opening day ceremonies came to an end around around noon, and a short time later it was time to play ball with teams playing on the different fields at the complex giving their fans an afternoon full of great softball action.

In a statement released Monday, Dixie Girls Secretary Kristy Garner announced the following results from Saturday’s softball action.

Tee Ball

(Ages 2-4)

Garner reported that all three teams — Frank Hart Allstate coached by Paul Vassey, Bonham Fire Department coached by Tori Rochester, and Shampooches Pet Grooming coached by Lyann Yarborough — in the Tee Ball League played Saturday. She said this is the first year that boys were allowed to play in the Tee Ball League.

SweeTees

(Ages 4-6)

The following teams played in the following games in the SweeTees Coaches Pitch League:

• The Eddies Carpet Cleaning team coached by Jesse Robinson played April’s Dog Palace coached by Amanda Ivey. Final score was 1-2 with April’s Dog Palace winning the game

• Woodforest Bank’s Lil Divas coached by Mandy Davis played Letha King State Farm coached by Donnie Betenbaugh. Final score was 2-8 with Letha King State Farm taking the win.

Darlings

(Ages 7-8)

The following teams played in the following games in the Darlings League Coaches Pitch League:

• Union Kar Connection coached by Kyle Oshields played Rotary Club coached by Brittany Rakestraw. Final score was 18-4 with Union Kar Connection winning.

• Affordable Title Loans coached by Casey Boyea played La Fogata coached by Kyle Smith. Final score was 10-17 with La Fogata winning the game.

Angels League

(Ages 9-10)

The following teams played in the following games in the Angels Fast Pitch League:.

• Timken coached by Melissa Eaves played D&S Land Surveying. Score was 0-17 with D&S Land Surveying winning

• Crisp & Son coached by Billy Burgess played a double header. First against Woodforest Bank. Score being 6-4 with crisp and son winning

• Peahuff Auto & Diesel coached by Andrea Eison played Crisp & Son and ended the game in a tie 5-5.

PonyTails

(Ages 11-12)

The following teams played in the following games in the PonyTails Fast Pitch League:

• Wicks Locksmith coached by Nikki Young played two games Saturday. First game was against Civitan coached by Ric Parham. Wicks won 12-6.

• Woodman of the World Life Chapter 323 coached by Bryant Glenn played VitaLink Research coached by Marsha Gossett. VitaLink won 15-2

• 1st Franklin Financial coached by Brittany Gardin played against Wicks Locksmith coached by Nikki Young. Game was 27-6 with Wicks Locksmith wining.

Debs & Belles

(Ages 13-18)

The following teams played in the following games in the Debs & Belles Fast Pitch League:

• Founders Federal Credit Union coached by Terry Davis played Napa Auto Parts coached by Bennie Kershaw. Final score was 22-1 with Napa with the win.

• P&C Mechanical coached by Chris Sanders played Letha King State Farm coached by Tori Ruth. Score 9-5 with P&C taking the win.

Charles Warner | The Union Times The Union County Dixie Girls Softball League held opening ceremonies for the 2017 Softball Season at the Timken Sports Complex Saturday morning. As part of the ceremony, all the teams took to the field and lined up around the baseball diamond. Following the ceremony, the teams again took to the field, this time with the teams of each division taking to different fields for an afternoon of great softball action. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMG_0592.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times The Union County Dixie Girls Softball League held opening ceremonies for the 2017 Softball Season at the Timken Sports Complex Saturday morning. As part of the ceremony, all the teams took to the field and lined up around the baseball diamond. Following the ceremony, the teams again took to the field, this time with the teams of each division taking to different fields for an afternoon of great softball action. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Union County Dixie Girls 2017 Softball Season began Saturday with opening ceremonies at the Timken Sports Complex. All Dixie Girls teams to the field and lined up around the diamond as part of the ceremony. Afterwards, it was time to play ball and the teams of each league took to a different field at the complex for an afternoon of great softball action. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMG_0594.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times The Union County Dixie Girls 2017 Softball Season began Saturday with opening ceremonies at the Timken Sports Complex. All Dixie Girls teams to the field and lined up around the diamond as part of the ceremony. Afterwards, it was time to play ball and the teams of each league took to a different field at the complex for an afternoon of great softball action.

Dixie Girls 2017 Softball Season under way

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

