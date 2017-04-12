‘Pioneer’ honored by Dixie Girls

UNION COUNTY — The beginnings of the Union County Dixie Girls Softball Program were recalled Saturday when a “pioneer” in the establishment of that program was honored by the Dixie Girls during the opening ceremonies for the 2017 season.
Saturday saw the start of the Dixie Girls 2017 season at the Timken Sports Complex with all the teams lined up around the baseball diamond for opening ceremonies that included the presentation of a plaque honoring Jo Ellen Addis for her role in the beginning of the Dixie Girls program.
Mike “Brokearm” Cohen addressed the players and their coaches on the field and their families and friends and other supporters in the stands about Addis who he said “was a pioneer in getting the girls program started.” Cohen said that Addis played a “big part in getting Union Dixie Girls started in 1983 by coaching two teams a year for five years.” He pointed out that a year after the program began, Addis’ team won the 1984 Dixie Belles State Tournament and advances to play in the World Series that year at Robersdale, Alabama.
Cohen said that the “the foundation” Addis helped lay in the program’s early years “has remained and keeps getting stronger each year, and now Union and South Carolina are two of the largest leagues in the state and national levels.”
Following his remarks, Cohen, himself a member of the Dixie Girls Hall of Fame, welcomed Addis onto the field where he presented her with a plaque which, in honor of her hard work and contributions to the program, names her as a “Member of The Union County Dixie Girls Softball Hall of Fame.”
In accepting her plaque, Addis offered a short and sincere message to those participants and supporters of the program she did so much to establish for the honor they paid her.
“Thank you.”
Addis is a lifelong resident of Buffalo/Union and has been married to Raymond Addis for 46 years. The couple has two children, son Kevin Addis and wife Leigh of Greenwood, and daughter Daniela Addis Peageler and husband Daniel of Gilbert; and three grandchildren, Caroline Addis, Cameron Addis, and Addison Peagler.
