‘Pioneer’ honored by Dixie Girls

UNION COUNTY — The beginnings of the Union County Dixie Girls Softball Program were recalled Saturday when a “pioneer” in the establishment of that program was honored by the Dixie Girls during the opening ceremonies for the 2017 season.

Saturday saw the start of the Dixie Girls 2017 season at the Timken Sports Complex with all the teams lined up around the baseball diamond for opening ceremonies that included the presentation of a plaque honoring Jo Ellen Addis for her role in the beginning of the Dixie Girls program.

Mike “Brokearm” Cohen addressed the players and their coaches on the field and their families and friends and other supporters in the stands about Addis who he said “was a pioneer in getting the girls program started.” Cohen said that Addis played a “big part in getting Union Dixie Girls started in 1983 by coaching two teams a year for five years.” He pointed out that a year after the program began, Addis’ team won the 1984 Dixie Belles State Tournament and advances to play in the World Series that year at Robersdale, Alabama.

Cohen said that the “the foundation” Addis helped lay in the program’s early years “has remained and keeps getting stronger each year, and now Union and South Carolina are two of the largest leagues in the state and national levels.”

Following his remarks, Cohen, himself a member of the Dixie Girls Hall of Fame, welcomed Addis onto the field where he presented her with a plaque which, in honor of her hard work and contributions to the program, names her as a “Member of The Union County Dixie Girls Softball Hall of Fame.”

In accepting her plaque, Addis offered a short and sincere message to those participants and supporters of the program she did so much to establish for the honor they paid her.

“Thank you.”

Addis is a lifelong resident of Buffalo/Union and has been married to Raymond Addis for 46 years. The couple has two children, son Kevin Addis and wife Leigh of Greenwood, and daughter Daniela Addis Peageler and husband Daniel of Gilbert; and three grandchildren, Caroline Addis, Cameron Addis, and Addison Peagler.

.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Jo Ellen Addis holds the plaque naming her a “Member of The Union County Dixie Girls Softball Hall of Fame.” The plaque, which was presented to her by fellow Hall of Fame member Mike “Brokearm” Cohen during Saturday’s opening ceremonies for the 2017 Dixie Girls Softball Season at the Timken Sports Complex, honors Addis for her role in getting the Dixie Girls program established. In the 1980s, Addis coached two Dixie Girls teams for five years, one of which won the Dixie Belles State Tournament in 1984 and advanced to the World Series that year. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMG_0587.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Jo Ellen Addis holds the plaque naming her a “Member of The Union County Dixie Girls Softball Hall of Fame.” The plaque, which was presented to her by fellow Hall of Fame member Mike “Brokearm” Cohen during Saturday’s opening ceremonies for the 2017 Dixie Girls Softball Season at the Timken Sports Complex, honors Addis for her role in getting the Dixie Girls program established. In the 1980s, Addis coached two Dixie Girls teams for five years, one of which won the Dixie Belles State Tournament in 1984 and advanced to the World Series that year. Photo courtesy of Mike “Brokearm” Cohen This clipping from the Aug. 2, 1984 edition of The Times-Advertiser shows a story about the Union County Dixie Ponytails Dixie Belles, and Dixie Boys traveling to their respective World Series that year. The coach of the Dixie Belles, Jo Ellen Addis, was honored Saturday for her role in getting Dixie Girls Softball started in Union County in 1983 by being inducted into the Dixie Girls Hall of Fame. She was presented with a plaque as a member of the Hall of Fame by the Dixie Girls during the opening ceremonies for the 2017 softball season at the Timken Sports Complex. During the 1980s, Addis coached two Dixie Girls teams including the Belles team that won the state championship in 1984 and went on to play in the World Series. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMG_0440.jpg Photo courtesy of Mike “Brokearm” Cohen This clipping from the Aug. 2, 1984 edition of The Times-Advertiser shows a story about the Union County Dixie Ponytails Dixie Belles, and Dixie Boys traveling to their respective World Series that year. The coach of the Dixie Belles, Jo Ellen Addis, was honored Saturday for her role in getting Dixie Girls Softball started in Union County in 1983 by being inducted into the Dixie Girls Hall of Fame. She was presented with a plaque as a member of the Hall of Fame by the Dixie Girls during the opening ceremonies for the 2017 softball season at the Timken Sports Complex. During the 1980s, Addis coached two Dixie Girls teams including the Belles team that won the state championship in 1984 and went on to play in the World Series.

Addis recognized for role in program’s start

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.