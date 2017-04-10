Thirteen graduate from USC Upstate

SPARTANBURG — Thirteen students from the Union County area were among the nearly 400 graduates honored by USC Upstate in December.

In a statement released this week, the University of South Carolina Upstate announced that it had recognized 395 graduates during its fall convocation exercises held December 13 at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium. The graduates included the following residents from the Union County area:

• John Lee of Union

• Kristin Clayton of Jonesville

• Kathleen Hansen of Enoree

• Joyasha Hicklin of Pauline

• Robin Lindsey of Pauline

• Latoya McBeth of Pauline

• Sonni Mcfarland of Jonesville

• Hetti Millwood of Union

• Jasmine Navarro of Whitmire

• Lauren Padgett of Pacolet

• Brantley Pressley of Whitmire

• Richard Smith of Union

• Kristin Whitener of Union

USC Upstate

USC Upstate offers more than 40 bachelor’s degree programs in the liberal arts and sciences, business administration, nursing, and teacher education, and master’s degrees in education, informatics, and nursing. Among the fastest-growing universities in South Carolina, USC Upstate is a diverse and dynamic community of 6,000 students from across the Upstate, 36 states, and 15 countries. As a leading metropolitan universities in the Southeast, USC Upstate has its main campus in Spartanburg, two locations in Greenville, and a growing number of programs online. The USC Upstate Spartans, which fields 17 varsity sports, compete on the NCAA Division I level as a member of the Atlantic Sun Conference. Nearly 26,000 alumni have earned degrees from USC Upstate and approximately 85 percent choose to remain in the Upstate region to build their lives and careers, making a significant impact of the region’s economy and quality of life. Learn more at www.uscupstate.edu.

Thirteen students from the Union County area were among 395 graduates recognized by USC Upstate during its Dec.13 convocation ceremony.

Among 395 honored during December convocation