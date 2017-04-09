Food distribution a success

CARLISLE — The threat of severe weather didn’t prevent the Town of Carlisle from distributing food to needy residents of the town Wednesday morning.
Skies were overcast and often produced rain throughout much of Wednesday as unstable conditions in the atmosphere raised the possibility of severe weather in Union County.
That threat, however, did not prevent the Town of Carlisle from proceeding with it annual Food Distribution event. The event, which is held at the Carlisle Town Hall, provides boxes of food to Carlisle residents who qualify for them. At Wednesday’s distribution, the boxes were packed with meats, vegetables, fruits, and even candy and gum by local volunteers who also when needed carried them out to the cars of those recipients who needed such assistance. The food was provided to the town by The Potter’s Storehouse in Jonesville.
In addition, the event also featured presentations by organizations such as the Union County Commission on Alcohol & Drug Abuse. The Commission was represented by Executive Director Anzetta Pyles.
Mayor Mary Ferguson-Glenn said Friday she was pleased with Wednesday’s food distribution, which she said proceeded successfully despite weather conditions.
“It went well,” Ferguson-Glenn said. “We had a good turnout in spite of the weather. We were able to help people in our community in need.”
Ferguson-Glenn thanked The Potter’s Storehouse for continuing to provide the town with food for its distribution event as it has in previous years. She also thanked the Carlisle residents who volunteered their time to help with the distribution.
“Without them this program about not be possible,” Ferguson-Glenn said.
The Food Distribution was one of three community events the town will be hosting this month.
Community Membership Day
On Thursday, April 13 from 10 a.m-2 p.m., the town will host a Community Membership Day which will include a visit by the Regional One helicopter.
Carlisle has partnered with Regional One to provide limited air transport service at no cost to the citizens residing within its municipal limits when transported to a medical facility by Regional One Air Med Care.
Community Membership Day will be an opportunity for the public to upgrade their coverage and check out the Regional One’s helicopter which will be at the Carlisle Town Hall.
Easter Egg Hunt
The town will host an Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday, April 16 at 3 p.m.
The Easter Egg Hunt will be held at the Carlisle Town Hall. It is for children ages 10 and under. All children participating in the Easter Egg Hunt must be accompanied by a parent.
For more information about these upcoming events call the Carlisle Town Hall at 864-427-1505.
