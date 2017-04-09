An invitation to worship God

UNION — The congregation of a new church is inviting the people of Union County to come join them in worshipping God and reaching out to the community.

In a statement released this week, CrossRoad Missionary Baptist Church announced that is is now holding Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and Worship Services at 10:45 a.m. in the old Clinton Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church at 108 South Enterprise Street, Union.

The press release states that the Rev. Anthony Wilson is Pastor of CrossRoad Missionary Baptist Church.

In announcing its presence and services, the church also issued the following invitation to the people of Union County.

“Everyone is invited in this new beginning of worship and outreach. We are a new congregation and would live to have you come and join us in giving God the highest praises.”

Photo courtesy of CrossRoad Missionary Baptist Church The Rev. Anthony Wilson is Pastor of CrossRoad Missionary Baptist Church. The new church, which is located at 108 South Enterprise Street, Union, has issued an invitation to the public to come and join it in the worship of God and outreach to the community. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMG950912.jpg Photo courtesy of CrossRoad Missionary Baptist Church The Rev. Anthony Wilson is Pastor of CrossRoad Missionary Baptist Church. The new church, which is located at 108 South Enterprise Street, Union, has issued an invitation to the public to come and join it in the worship of God and outreach to the community.

From CrossRoad Missionary Baptist Church