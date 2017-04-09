Posted on by

Three in ‘Best Performers Recital’

Performed in honors recital at Converse College

Staff Report

Angelique Farmer


Erin Miller


Cameron Srivastava


UNION COUNTY — Three local piano students were selected to perform in an honors recital at Converse College following successful showings at auditions hosted by the National Federation of Music Clubs.

On Saturday, March 4, the National Federation of Music Clubs Jr. Festival Auditions were held at Converse College. Students who participated memorized two solos and received encouraging comments, a rating and points that accummulate toward the receiving of a gold cup. Students may earn 3-year, 6-year, and 12-year gold cups. In addition to the memorized solos category, students may participate in duet or trio playing, hymn playing, patriotic and folk tune category, and written theory test category.

Among those participating in the auditions were the students of Union County music teacher Suzy Smith. Those students were:

Amya Beacham

Deontae Beacham

Vivian Bruce

Leah Chandler

Hannah Copeland

Christian Crank

Brooke Dimery

Ross Dochterman

Ansleigh Estes

Angelique Farmer

Beckett Ferguson

Felicity Ferguson

Mirabelle Ferguson

Cabry Fleming

Ben Fowler

Katy Fowler

Greta Fulmer

Gabriel Gilstrap

Madeline Gilstrap

Joshua Goodwin

Janay Hill

Benjamin Holiday

Benton Ivey

Anna Jones

Isabella Jones

Katherine Jones

Halen Lawing

Bradley James Lawson

John Michael Lawson

Annaka Lyda

Thomazia Littlejohn

Erin Miller

Kayleigh Miller

Garrett Ponder

Melle Ponder

Claire Lloyd Remoll

Julia Richardson

Abby Scruggs

Carmen Sliwa

Cameron Srivastava

Katie Wagner

Jolene West

Claire Wilson

Of Smith’s students who auditioned March 4, Angelique Farmer, Erin Miller, and Cameron Srivastava were selected to participate in the “Best Performers Recital,” an honors recital that was held Saturday, March 11 at Converse College.

