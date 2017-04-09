Three in ‘Best Performers Recital’

UNION COUNTY — Three local piano students were selected to perform in an honors recital at Converse College following successful showings at auditions hosted by the National Federation of Music Clubs.

On Saturday, March 4, the National Federation of Music Clubs Jr. Festival Auditions were held at Converse College. Students who participated memorized two solos and received encouraging comments, a rating and points that accummulate toward the receiving of a gold cup. Students may earn 3-year, 6-year, and 12-year gold cups. In addition to the memorized solos category, students may participate in duet or trio playing, hymn playing, patriotic and folk tune category, and written theory test category.

Among those participating in the auditions were the students of Union County music teacher Suzy Smith. Those students were:

• Amya Beacham

• Deontae Beacham

• Vivian Bruce

• Leah Chandler

• Hannah Copeland

• Christian Crank

• Brooke Dimery

• Ross Dochterman

• Ansleigh Estes

• Angelique Farmer

• Beckett Ferguson

• Felicity Ferguson

• Mirabelle Ferguson

• Cabry Fleming

• Ben Fowler

• Katy Fowler

• Greta Fulmer

• Gabriel Gilstrap

• Madeline Gilstrap

• Joshua Goodwin

• Janay Hill

• Benjamin Holiday

• Benton Ivey

• Anna Jones

• Isabella Jones

• Katherine Jones

• Halen Lawing

• Bradley James Lawson

• John Michael Lawson

• Annaka Lyda

• Thomazia Littlejohn

• Erin Miller

• Kayleigh Miller

• Garrett Ponder

• Melle Ponder

• Claire Lloyd Remoll

• Julia Richardson

• Abby Scruggs

• Carmen Sliwa

• Cameron Srivastava

• Katie Wagner

• Jolene West

• Claire Wilson

Of Smith’s students who auditioned March 4, Angelique Farmer, Erin Miller, and Cameron Srivastava were selected to participate in the “Best Performers Recital,” an honors recital that was held Saturday, March 11 at Converse College.

Angelique Farmer http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_thumbnail_Angelique-Farmer-page-0.jpg Angelique Farmer Erin Miller http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_thumbnail_Erin-Miller-page-0.jpg Erin Miller Cameron Srivastava http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_thumbnail_Cameron-Srivastava-page-0.jpg Cameron Srivastava

Performed in honors recital at Converse College