Lenten Services continuing

UNION — Grace United Methodist Church would like to extend a warm invitation for you to join us for our annual Lenten Services followed by lunch! Services start at noon and are immediately followed by a $6 lunch.Wednesday, April 12
Speaker — Rev. Dr. A.L. Bracket from St. Paul Baptist Church
Menu — Fried chicken, green beans, macaroni/cheese, biscuits, dessert, tea & coffee
