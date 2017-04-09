Posted on by

Lenten Services continuing

At Grace United Methodist Church

Charles Warner | The Union Times Grace United Methodist Church continues its annual Lenten Services today at noon. The services will be held each Wednesday through April 12. Each sermon will be delivered by a minister from a different local church. The sermon for Wednesday’s service will be delivered by the Rev. Dr. A.L. Bracket, St. Paul Baptist Church. Each worship service will be followed by a $6 lunch.


UNION — Grace United Methodist Church would like to extend a warm invitation for you to join us for our annual Lenten Services followed by lunch! Services start at noon and are immediately followed by a $6 lunch.Wednesday, April 12

Speaker — Rev. Dr. A.L. Bracket from St. Paul Baptist Church

Menu — Fried chicken, green beans, macaroni/cheese, biscuits, dessert, tea & coffee

Charles Warner | The Union Times

