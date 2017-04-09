Library Notes

Library Hours
Monday, Tuesday & Thursday 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
864-427-7140
www.unionlibrary.org
National Library Week
Did you know? Next week, April 9- 15, 2017, is National Library Week! There will be a theme for each day so stop by in clothing matching the daily theme for a chance at a prize! The daily themes are:
• ‘Merica Monday
• Team Spirit Tuesday
• Wild West Wednesday
• Throwback Thursday
Closed For Easter
The library will be closed Friday and Saturday, April 14 and 15 for Easter. The library will reopen on Monday, April 17.
Restoration Brick Project
The Friends of the Union County Library are pleased to offer the Union County residents an opportunity to participate in a unique engraved brick project. The proceeds of this project will go to the library renovation. Engraved bricks may be purchased as a way to honor family members, friends, organizations, and special groups. These beautiful memorials will be placed in a walkway of honor on the library grounds. Please stop by or contact the library for additional information.
Preschool Storytime Winter/Spring
Tuesday Mornings
Ages — Birth-5
Time: 10 a.m.
864-427-7140, Ext. 302
April 11 — Easter
April 18 — Art
April 25 — Wild Things
Call 864-427-7140, Ext. 302 for more information.
Family Events
Wednesday afternoons
3:30-4:30 p.m.
April 19 — Poetry & Popcorn
April 26 — Macaroni Artwork
Call 864-427-7140, Ext. 302 for more information
After School Events
Ages 6-12
Time: 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Children under 12 need adult supervision.
Wednesday, April 5 — Technology Games
Wednesday, April 12 — Easter Egg Hunt
Call 864-427-7140, Ext. 302 for more information.
New Books — Available Now
Adult Non-Fiction
Unshakeable: Your Financial Freedom Playbook by Anthony Robbins
The Not-Quite States of America by Doug Mack
Bad Girls Throughout History: 100 Remarkable Women Who Changed The World by Ann Shen
Juvenile Fiction
The Titanic Mission by Dan Gutman