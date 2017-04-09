Library Notes

Library Hours

Monday, Tuesday & Thursday 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

864-427-7140

www.unionlibrary.org

National Library Week

Did you know? Next week, April 9- 15, 2017, is National Library Week! There will be a theme for each day so stop by in clothing matching the daily theme for a chance at a prize! The daily themes are:

• ‘Merica Monday

• Team Spirit Tuesday

• Wild West Wednesday

• Throwback Thursday

Closed For Easter

The library will be closed Friday and Saturday, April 14 and 15 for Easter. The library will reopen on Monday, April 17.

Restoration Brick Project

The Friends of the Union County Library are pleased to offer the Union County residents an opportunity to participate in a unique engraved brick project. The proceeds of this project will go to the library renovation. Engraved bricks may be purchased as a way to honor family members, friends, organizations, and special groups. These beautiful memorials will be placed in a walkway of honor on the library grounds. Please stop by or contact the library for additional information.

Preschool Storytime Winter/Spring

Tuesday Mornings

Ages — Birth-5

Time: 10 a.m.

864-427-7140, Ext. 302

April 11 — Easter

April 18 — Art

April 25 — Wild Things

Call 864-427-7140, Ext. 302 for more information.

Family Events

Wednesday afternoons

3:30-4:30 p.m.

April 19 — Poetry & Popcorn

April 26 — Macaroni Artwork

Call 864-427-7140, Ext. 302 for more information

After School Events

Ages 6-12

Time: 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Children under 12 need adult supervision.

Wednesday, April 5 — Technology Games

Wednesday, April 12 — Easter Egg Hunt

Call 864-427-7140, Ext. 302 for more information.

New Books — Available Now

Adult Non-Fiction

Unshakeable: Your Financial Freedom Playbook by Anthony Robbins

The Not-Quite States of America by Doug Mack

Bad Girls Throughout History: 100 Remarkable Women Who Changed The World by Ann Shen

Juvenile Fiction

The Titanic Mission by Dan Gutman