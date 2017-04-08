Parnell campaign visits Union

UNION — The communications director for the campaign of the sole Democrat running for the US House of Representatives Fifth District seat answered questions from those attending the Young Democrats Pizza and Games Night at USC Union Thursday evening.

The event, which was held in the Student Lounge on the first floor of USC Union Main Building, was sponsored by the Union County Democratic Party. It was an opportunity for Democrats age 18-39 to dine, play board games, socialize, and ask questions of a representative the Archie Parnell for Congress campaign.

A statement released by the campaign on Friday states that Communications Director John Kraljevich attended the event in the place of the candidate who was attending a candidates forum in Newberry. It states that, in brief remarks, Kraljevich noted Parnell’s roots in a South Carolina military family and his long business career as an internationally-recognized tax expert.

The press release also states that Kraljevich spoke spoke about Parnell’s plan to reform and simplify the tax code which which would return and tax income that large companies stash overseas, allowing working families a break and helping to fund important infrastructure projects. Kraljevich also discussed Parnell’s plan to preserve the Federal student loan system and Pell grants, programs that expand educational opportunities for young South Carolinians.

Kraljevhic also answered questions from the audience, among them a query about Parnell’s endorsements, which include longtime former Congressman John Spratt, former Governor Jim Hodges, and Rock Hill mayor Doug Echols.

The primary for the 5th Congressional District race will be held on May 2. The general election will be June 20.

Archie Parnell

A South Carolina native, Archie Parnell is the son of a decorated WWII veteran. Archie graduated from Sumter High School, and went on to earn bachelor and law degrees at the University of South Carolina.

Growing up in a South Carolina military family, Archie’s parents taught him the values of service, respect, hard work, and the need to bring people together to solve problems.

After law school, Archie worked as an attorney for the US Department of Justice, where he developed a commitment to public service and respect for the rule of law. He went on to serve on the staff of the US House Committee on Ways and Means. A successful career in the private sector followed – he accumulated business and international experience managing complex projects while working for Fortune 500 companies.

The combination of the skills he gained in his long career combined with an approach that has always emphasized thoughtfulness and civility make Archie uniquely qualified to be the next Democratic representative from South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District.

Archie will bring a focus to constituent service that people of the district deserve. As a tax attorney, he will make working with Democrats and Republicans to reform the tax code a top priority, so that taxes are lower for families and simpler for businesses so we can create jobs. And Archie believes that President Donald Trump must release his tax returns, like every U.S. President has done for decades.

Archie and his wife, Sarah, live in Sumter. They have two grown children. Archie’s father grew up in York and his mother in Darlington.

