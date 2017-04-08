Bantams sign two new players

UNION COUNTY — The USC Union Bantams Baseball Team gained two new players for the 2017-2018 season this past week.

Bantams Coach Jap Worthy announced this week that CJ Grant and Charles Herrington had signed to play for USC Union.

In signing to play with the Bantams, Grant said that “I have played baseball from the age of five. I always played in York and played Travel Ball with the Carolina Reds. I catch and also fill-in as an infielder. Baseball has been my favorite hobby. I would like to thank my family, my supporters, my coaches, the good Lord, and USC Union for the opportunity to further my baseball career and education to the next level.”

Worthy said that Herrington, 6’2, 190 pounds, plays outfield and pitches. He said Herrington attends McBee High School where he has a 3.24 GPA. Worthy said that Herrington plays for both the McBee High School Baseball Team and the Hartsville American Legion Team. He said that as a member, Herrington helped McBee’s team win the state championsip.

Grant and Herrington will begin attending USC Union in the fall semester.

Worthy said that Grant and Herrington are two great additions to the Bantams and to USC Union.

Weekend Series

The Bantams will be on the road this weekend, playing three away games against the Lander Bearcats.

The first two games will be a doubleheader that will begin today (Saturday) at 11 a.m. with the third game played Sunday at 1 p.m.

Worthy said that this weekend’s three-game series will be the final games of the regular season and will determine whether or not the Bantams go into the playoffs.

Going into this weekend’s games the Bantams are 7-4 overall and 5-4 in conference play.

Photo courtesy of USC Union CJ Grant of York has been playing baseball since he was a child and will continue to play the game he loves as a member of the USC Union Bantams Baseball Team. He recently signed to play with the Bantams during a ceremony attended by Coach Jap Worthy. Grant is one of two new players to sign with the Bantams. Also signing with the Bantams this past week was Charles Herrington of Hartsville. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_thumbnail_CJ-Grant-4-4-17.jpg Photo courtesy of USC Union CJ Grant of York has been playing baseball since he was a child and will continue to play the game he loves as a member of the USC Union Bantams Baseball Team. He recently signed to play with the Bantams during a ceremony attended by Coach Jap Worthy. Grant is one of two new players to sign with the Bantams. Also signing with the Bantams this past week was Charles Herrington of Hartsville. Photo courtesy of USC Union Charles Herrington (center, seated) is a member of the McBee High School Baseball Team which he helped to win the State Championship. He will be bringing his championship talents to the USC Union Bantams Baseball Team which he signed to play for this past week. Taking part in the signing ceremony were his parents, coaches at McBee High School, and USC Union Bantams Coach Jap Worthy. Herrington is one of two new players to sign with the Bantams. Also signing with the Bantams this week was CJ Grant of York. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_thumbnail_Charles-Herrington-4-5-17.jpg Photo courtesy of USC Union Charles Herrington (center, seated) is a member of the McBee High School Baseball Team which he helped to win the State Championship. He will be bringing his championship talents to the USC Union Bantams Baseball Team which he signed to play for this past week. Taking part in the signing ceremony were his parents, coaches at McBee High School, and USC Union Bantams Coach Jap Worthy. Herrington is one of two new players to sign with the Bantams. Also signing with the Bantams this week was CJ Grant of York.

Team plays three-game series this weekend

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.