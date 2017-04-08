Petty featured racing winner

UNION COUNTY — Here is some of what’s going on in sports in Union County.

Dixie Youth Season Schedule

The Dixie Youth Baseball Season is now under way and this is the schedule of games for each league for the second week of the season.

(All Tee Ball games are played at the South Hills Tee Ball Field while all Machine Pitch Junior, Machine Pitch Senior, Minors, and O’Zone games are played at the Timken Sports Complex.)

Tee Ball

(Ages 3 & 4)

• Monday, April 10

6 p.m.: Charlie’s Auto Sales vs. Backdraft Customs

• Tuesday, April 11

6 p.m.: NAPA vs. Founders

• Thursday, April 13

6 p.m.: Buffalo Pawn Shop vs. Sonoco

Machine Pitch Junior

(Ages 5 & 6)

• Tuesday, April 11

(Field 4)

5:30 p.m.: El Poblano vs. La Fogata

6:30 p.m.: Metal Crafters vs. USC Union

• Thursday, April 13

(Field 1)

5:30 p.m.: Founders vs. Police Club

6:30 p.m.: P&C vs. Gestamp

(Field 3)

5:30 p.m.: USC Union vs. Metal Crafters

6:30 p.m.: La Fogata vs. El Poblano

• Friday, April 14

(Field 4)

5:30 p.m.: P&C vs Gestamp

6:30 p.m.: Police Club vs. Founders

Machine Pitch Seniors

(Ages 7 & 8)

• Monday April 10

(Field 3)

5:30 p.m.: Allstate vs. State Farm

7 p.m.: New Horizon vs. Founders

• Tuesday, April 11

(Field 3)

5:30 p.m.: Founders vs. New Horizon

7 p.m.: D&S Land Survey vs. Timken

• Friday, April 14

(Field 3)

5:30 p.m.: D&S Land Survey vs. Timken

7 p.m.: State Farm vs. Allstate

Minors

(Ages 9 & 10)

• Monday, April 10

(Field 1)

5:30 p.m.: Founders vs. Jimmy’s Galaxy

7:30 p.m.: Rotary Club vs. Kendall Austin R&C

Tuesday, April 11

(Field 1)

5:30 p.m.: Kingsmore Construction vs. Humphries

7:30 p.m.: Kendall Austin R&C vs. Rotary Club

Friday, April 14

(Field 1)

5:30 p.m.: Humphries vs. Kingsmore Construction

7:30 p.m.: Jimmy’s Galaxy vs. Founders

O’Zone

(Ages 11 & 12)

• Monday, April 10

(Field 4)

5:30 p.m.: Brown’s Roofing vs. Crisp & Son

7:30 p.m.: Lions Club vs. Union NCO Club

Thursday, April 13

(Field 4)

5:30 p.m.: Union NCO Club vs. Lions Club

7:30 p.m.: Crisp & Son vs. Brown’s Roofing

Miracle League Season Schedule

The 2017 Miracle League of Union County Baseball Season gets under way this month. Below is the schedule of games and events that will take place this season through the end of May.

Uniforms Distributed

Uniforms for Miracle League players and buddies will be distributed at the Timken Sports Complex on Friday, April 7 from 4-6 p.m.

Games

• Monday, April 10

— 6 p.m.: Civitan vs Rippy’s

— 7 p.m.: Fantastics vs Kendall Austin Roofing & Construction

• Tuesday, April 11

— 6 p.m.: Harper General Contractors vs Lily’s Auto Sales

— 7 p.m.: Buffalo Pawn vs Kendall Austin Roofing & Construction

• Monday, April 17

— 6 p.m.: Civitan vs Rippy’s

— 7 p.m.: Fantastics vs Buffalo Pawn

(Team Pictures will be taken.)

• Tuesday, April 18

— 6 p.m.: Harper General Contractors vs Lily’s Auto Sales

— 7 p.m.: Buffalo Pawn vs Kendall Austin Roofing & Construction

(Team Pictures will be taken.)

• Monday, April 24

— 6 p.m.: Civitan vs Rippy’s

— 7 p.m.: Fantastics vs Kendall Austin Roofing & Construction

• Tuesday, April 25

— 6 p.m.: Harper General Contractors vs Lily’s Auto Sales

— 7 p.m.: Buffalo Pawn vs Kendall Austin Roofing & Construction

• Monday, May 1

— 6 p.m.: Civitan vs Rippy’s

— 7 p.m.: Fantastics vs Buffalo Pawn

• Tuesday, May 2

— 6 p.m.: Harper General Contractors vs Lily’s Auto Sales

— 7 p.m.: Buffalo Pawn vs Kendall Austin Roofing & Construction

• Monday, May 8

— 6 p.m.: Civitan vs Rippy’s

— 7 p.m.: Fantastics vs Kendall Austin Roofing & Construction

• Tuesday, May 9

— 6 p.m.: Harper General Contractors vs Lily’s Auto Sales

— 7 p.m.: Buffalo Pawn vs Kendall Austin Roofing & Construction

• Monday, May 15

— 6 p.m.: Civitan vs Rippy’s

— 7 p.m.: Fantastics vs Buffalo Pawn

• Tuesday, May 16

— 6 p.m.: Harper General Contractors vs Lily’s Auto Sales

— 7 p.m.: Buffalo Pawn vs Kendall Austin Roofing & Construction

• Monday, May 22

— 6 p.m.: Civitan vs Rippy’s

— 7 p.m.: TOURNEY — Fantastics vs Kendall Austin Roofing — 1 inning. Winner of that game vs Buffalo Pawn — 1 inning.

• Tuesday, May 23

— 6 p.m.: Harper General Contractors vs Lily’s Auto Sales

• Monday, May 29

— 6 p.m.: SEASON CELEBRATION — Civitan vs Rippy’s

— 7 p.m.: SEASON CELEBRATION — Fantastics vs Buffalo Pawn vs Kendall Austin Roofing

• Tuesday, May 30

— 6 p.m.: SEASON CELEBRATION — Harper General Contractors vs Lily’s Auto Sales

UCHS Golf Schedule

• Thursday, April 13 — Woodruff — Three Pines CC — 4:20 p.m.

• Monday, April 17 — Broome/Greer — Home — 4:20 p.m.

• Wednesday, April 19 — Chester — Chester G.C. — 4:20 p.m.

• Monday, April 24 — Blue Ridge/Landrum — Links O’Tryon — 4:15 p.m.

• Thursday, April 27 — Eastside — Thornblade Club — 4:20 p.m.

• Monday, May 1 — Region Tournament — Links O’Tryon — 9 a.m.

Athlete Physicals

On the following dates and at the following times and locations the Union County School District is having physicals for every athlete involved in district middle or high school athletics.

• Wednesday, April 19 at 3:30 p.m. at Union County High School

• Wednesday, April 26 at 3:30 p.m. at Union County High School

• Wednesday, May 3 at 3 p.m. at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School

• Wednesday, May 10 at 3 p.m. at Sims Middle School

Fishing Rodeo

The SC Department of Natural Resources will sponsor a Fishing Rodeo on May 20 from 9 a.m.-noon at Foster Park Lake, one of series the department is sponsoring across the state through June.

A press release issued by the SCDNR announcing the event states that youth ages 6-15 participating in the Fishing Rodeo must be accompanied by an adult, but no adult fishing is allowed. Participants required to bring their own fishing equipment and tackle. Bait will be provided at some of the rodeos.

While pre-registration is preferred, on-site registration will be available at most events. Sign-in occurs 15-30 minutes before the rodeo start time. To register online go to www.dnr.sc.gov/aquaticed/rodeos or call 803-737-8483.

More Sports

What’s your favorite local team? What’s your favorite sport? Want to see more about them in print and online?

If the answer to that last question is yes, then submit items — photos, stats, schedules, stories, etc. — to The Union Times by sending them to [email protected] Your submission can be something brief for the Sports Briefs or, if longer in terms of copy and art, could even be a story.

Include contact information with your submission so we can reach you if you have an questions and/or let you know when your submission will appear. We look forward to receiving your submissions and publishing them for your enjoyment and that of the members of your favorite team, their other fans, and the rest of our readers.

Photo courtesy of Kim Petty Earl Petty was the featured winner in the Limited Sportsman Division at Cherokee Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 25. Petty, 19, is a Union County resident and the son of Mike and Kim Petty. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_thumbnail__MGL0438-1.jpg Photo courtesy of Kim Petty Earl Petty was the featured winner in the Limited Sportsman Division at Cherokee Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 25. Petty, 19, is a Union County resident and the son of Mike and Kim Petty.