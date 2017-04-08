We are the reason Jesus died

Poor Man’s Supper Rescheduled

Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church has rescheduled its Poor Man’ Supper to April 12. For more information contact the church.

Saturday, April 8

8 a.m.: Jonesville Church of God will hold a yard sale. There will be clothing and household items for sale. All items are $1 each. The yard sale is a fundraiser for the church’s Women’s Society.

Sunday, April 9

11 a.m.: Monarch Baptist Church will hold its Women’s Day Program.

Speaker of the Hour will be Minister Juanita Giles of Antioch A.M.E. Church.

Pastor, Rev. Sumter M. Franklin.

Noon-until: Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 1622 Kelly Road, Union, will be serving Sunday Dinner.

On the menu will be fried chicken, roast beef, steak & gravy, creamed potatoes, rice & gravy, macaroni pie, green beans, lima beans, slaw, rolls, tea, and dessert.

Cost is $8 per person.

Call 427-1622 for take-outs. (Ready at 11:45 a.m.)

2 p.m.: The Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church of Jonesville will be celebrating our Pastor E. Pressley and Lady Debra Pressley’s 10th Pastoral Anniversary.

The guest speaker for this very special event will be the Rev. Dr. Jefferson McDowell of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church of Laurens, along with with his congregation.

2 p.m.: We, the McBeth Baptist Church Family, cordially invite you to join us in celebrating Bro. Efrem “Zim” Hill on his Initial Sermon.

The public is invited.

Rev. Freddie L. Wicker, Pastor.

2:30 p.m.: Seekwell Baptist Church, 6167 Brazleman’s Bridge Road, Whitmire, invites you to come worship with us as we celebrate Pastor William E. Rice and First Lady Virginia Rice’s 1st year anniversary as Pastor and First Lady of Seekwell Baptist Church.

Guest speaker will be Rev. James E. Tillotson of Bethel Baptist Church in Kelton.

The public is invited to attend.

Monday, April 10-Friday, April 14

7 p.m.: Lockhart Free Will Baptist Church, 126 Askew Circle, Union (across from Lockhart One Stop), will hold Spring Revival.

The Rev. Chris Todd, will be the evangelist for the revival.

Each night will feature a musical performance by a different gospel group/singer. The performers for the revival and the nights they will be performing are:

• Monday — Misty Todd

• Tuesday — The Childers Family

• Wednesday — The Heritage Quartet

• Thursday — Kelly Allen

• Friday — Kevin Childers & Friends

Friday, April 14

Noon: New Emanuel Chapel will host their annual “The Last Seven Sayings of Christ.” The seven dynamic speakers will be:

• Rev. Barry Caldwell — Mt. Sinai of Laurens

• Minister Tevin Logan — Mt. Tabor of Gaffney

• Minister Bernice R. Meeks — St. Luke # 2 of Sharon, SC

• Minister Cathy Neal — Bethel Baptist of Gaffney

• Minister Diane Robinson — Shiloh Baptist Church

• Minister Chauncey Sims — Green Bethel Baptist Church

• Minister Jerome Smith — Mt. Calvary Baptist Church of Whitestone

Come and be blessed.

Dr. James L. Mason, Pastor.

Saturday, April 15

9 a.m.-noon: Bethany AME Church Family Development Center will host a free CPR Training Class for adults and children ages 8 and up. This training is not for school or work requirements.

Easter Sunday, April 16

6 a.m.: St. Paul, McBeth, and Corinth Baptist churches will hold a Joint Sunrise Service at St. Paul Baptist Church.

The Rev. Freddie Wicker will deliver the message. He is the pastor of McBeth Baptist Church.

All the churches choirs will also participate in the service.

Rev. AL Brackett, Pastor.

9:30 a.m.: Wyatt’s Chapel Baptist Church, Buffalo, will have its Worship Service. There will be no Sunday School.

Rev. Elijah Ray, Pastor.

Monday, April 17-Friday, April 21

5:30 p.m.: The 2017 Pacolet River Baptist Congress of Christian Leadership Institute will convene with the Rev. and Mrs. JA Calhoun and the Corinth Baptist Church, 302 North Herndon Street, Union.

Repasts will be served Monday-Friday from 5:30-6:15 p.m. and worship will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. The repasts will be provided the following nights by the following churches:

• Monday — Mark Hill

• Tuesday — Mt. Calvary

• Wednesday — Mt. Olive

• Thursday — First Unity

• Friday — New Salem Zion

The 2017 Christian Leadership Institute is accredited by the National Baptist Congress of Christian Education. The courses available during the week are Accredited Courses, Children’s Division, Youth Division, Church Ministries, Young Adult Division, and Minister’s Division.

On Wednesdy evening, our State President of the SBCCE, the Rev. Dr. Toney C. Parks, will speak to the delegation. On Friday evening, President/Dean Rev. JA Calhoun will also address the delegation.

Saturday, April 22

Various Times: Union area residents can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 915 South Pinckney Street, Union, on Saturday, April 22.

The screenings offered by Life Line can check for:

• The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health.

• HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels

• Diabetes risk

• Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis

• Kidney and thyroid function, and more

Screenings are affordable, convenient and accessible for wheelchairs and those with trouble walking. Free parking is also available.

Packages start at $149, but consultants will help create a package right for the person’s age and risk factors.

Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.

4 p.m.: The Bethesda Baptist Church Pastoral Ministry will host a “Rainbow Tea” at the Pacolet River Baptist Association Center.

Sunday, April 23

2 p.m.: Paradise AME Church Simply Blessed Gospel Choir will celebrate its 6th choir anniversary.

Rev. Patricia Glenn, Pastor

Sunday, April 30

10 a.m.: Mitchell Chapell Christian Church will celebrte its pastors’ anniversary.

The speaker will be Pastor Spells of Lewis Chapel Church in Spartanburg.

Rev. Tony and LaQuita Griffin, Pastors.

2 p.m.: We, the youth of McBeth Baptist Church invite you to come worship and fellowship with us on our one day Youth Revival. Our theme is “Jesus Is the Answer.” Minister Brian Goode of Wyatt’s Chapel Baptist Church will deliver the message. We are praying for lives to be changed. The public is invited, Rev. Freddie L. Wicker, Jr., Pastor.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Jesus Christ did not have to die, but He did for each and every one of us. Nothing forced Christ to leave Heaven and become a flesh and blood human being, nothing, that is, except His love for human beings. There was no power in the universe that could have seized Jesus and beaten, tortured, and murdered Him, but He allowed the earthly authorities of the day to do just that because of His willingness to sacrifice Himself to save human beings from themselves. Human beings are sinful beings and cannot on their own break the power of sin over them and save themselves from the consequences of sin. Only Christ can do that, but to do so He had to become human, the only perfect human, the only human without sin, to walk the Earth. He had to do that because it was the only way He could become the perfect sacrifice for the sins of each and every human being and die for their redemption, taking on Himself their sins so that they might be saved. Since that first Good Friday when He died and since that first Easter when He rose from the grave, Christ has been the only path to eternal salvation for the human race and He went through a lot to become that path. Jesus died for our sins, pure and simple, and every human being must realize and understand what this means and act accordingly by accepting Jesus as their Lord and Savior in order to share in the salvation that He suffered so much to give to us. By doing that we show that we understand that we are the reason Jesus went through all He did and that we are grateful for it, not only on Easter Sunday but on each and every day of our earthly lives and in eternity.