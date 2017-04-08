Rotarians learn about ‘Early Intervention’

Carlisle Finishing Group Meets

The Carlislie Finishing Group will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at Midway BBQ for breakfast.

Rep. Mike Anthony will be the guest speaker.

All retirees and former employees are welcome.

For more information call 427-2610.

County Budget Work Session

Union County Council will hold a budget work session on Monday, April 10 beginning at 9 a.m. in the Conference Room of the Union County Annex.

Any agencies wishing to make a request for funding for fiscal year 2017-18 should contact the Clerk to Council in the Supervisor’s Office to schedule a time to make a presentation.

The public is invited to attend.

Spring Fling

The University of South Carolina Union and the City of Union are teaming up to host a “Spring Fling” on Tuesday, April 11.

The event will be held at Truluck Gym from 12-2 p.m. and include a Fuddrucker’s food truck, Brewster’s Ice Cream, music by DJ Big, and games.

The Fuddrucker’s menu will consist of hamburgers, grilled chicken sandwiches, french fries, and cookies. Purchases made me made using either cash or debit/credit cards.

The public is invited to campus to take part in the Spring Fling!

For more information call 864-424-8056.

Community Membership Day

The Town of Carlisle will host a Community Membership Day on Thursday, April 13 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. which will feature a visit by the Regional One helicopter.

Carlisle has partnered with Regional One to provide limited service at no cost to the citizens residing within its municipal limits when transported to a medical facility by Regional One Air Med Care.

Community Membership Day will be an opportunity for th public to upgrade their coverage and check out the Regional One’s helicopter which will be at the Carlisle Town Hall.

For more information call the Carlisle Town Hall at 864-427-1505.

‘Backyard Birds’ Workshop

The Piedmont Physic Garden will host a workshop called “Backyard Birds” with Naturalist and Master Gardener Rusty Wison as speaker.

The workshop will be held Friday, April 15 from 10 a.m.-noon at the Piedmont Physic Garden at 301 E. South Street in Union.

General Admission is $20.

To reserve your spot, please sign up online at www.piedmontphysicgarden.org under our Events section.

Call us with questions at 864-427-2556.

Easter Egg Hunt

The Town of Carlisle will host an Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday, April 16 at 3 p.m. The Easter Egg Hunt, which will be held at the Carlisle Town Hall, is for children ages 10 and under. Each child must be accompanied by a parent.

Kindergarten Registration

Registration for kindergarten will get under way in April and take place on the following dates at the following locations:

— Tuesday, April 18 — Foster Park Elementary School, Lockhart Elementary/Middle School (5K only), and Jonesville Elementary/Middle School

— Wednesday, April 19 — Buffalo Elementary School and Monarch Elementary School.

(Lockhart 4K may register at any location.)

Registration will be held from 8:30-11:30 a.m.. and from 1:30-6 p.m. at each school.

Parents are asked to please bring their children to registration for screening. The screening process will take about 15 minutes.

• Ages

— To register for 4 year old kindergarten (4K), children will need to be 4 years of age on or before Sept. 1, 2017.

— To register for 5 year old kindergarten (5K), children will need to be 5 years of age on or before Sept. 1, 2017.

• Documentation

In order to register their children, parents must bring the following documentation to registration:

1. Your child’s official Certificate of Immunization (White Card).

2. Your child’s Social Security Card.

3. Your child’s Birth Certificate with State Seal.

4. Proof of residence (tax receipt, power bill, etc.).

• Immunizations

Immunizations are given by appointment only at the Union County Health Department. You may call 864-424-8004 to schedule an appointment.

• Birth Certificates

Copies of birth certificates may be obtained from the Spartanburg County Health Department in the Office of Vital Records for $12, Monday-Friday, from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Union County Shred Day

Letha King State Farm, 408 North Duncan Bypass, will sponsor a Union County Shred Day on Friday, April 21 from 3-5 p.m.

All of Union is welcome. Bring your old documents, tax records, bank statements, outdated debt, charge cards, CDs, etc. and watch them be shredded by the Shred Away truck located at our office.

Life Line Screening At Tabernacle

Union area residents can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 915 South Pinckney Street, Union, on Saturday, April 22.

The screenings offered by Life Line can check for:

• The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health.

• HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels

• Diabetes risk

• Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis

• Kidney and thyroid function, and more

Screenings are affordable, convenient and accessible for wheelchairs and those with trouble walking. Free parking is also available.

Packages start at $149, but consultants will help create a package right for the person’s age and risk factors.

Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.

Sims Class Of 1969

The Sims High School Class of 1969 will be meeting Thursday, April 27 at 6 p.m. at the American Legion Post 22 building.

On Saturday, April 29, the class will have a cookout at the same location at 4 p.m.

Ottaray Community Reunion

An Ottaray Community Reunion will be held Saturday, April 29 at noon at Mon Aetna Baptist Church.

Anyone who lives in Ottaray or has lived there and anyone who worked at the Ottaray Mill or relatives of same are welcome to attend.

For more information call 864-429-6585.

April At The UCAC

The following events and activities will held in April at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery on Main Street in downtown Union.

• Painting with Coffee — Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

• Jam at Lunch — Do you have lunch plans? Join us Thursday, April 6 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Enjoy the musical talents of local members of our community. Do you sing? Play? Feel free to join in.

• Writers Group — Local Writers will meet Tuesday, April 11 at 6 p.m. This is open to everyone.

• Monday Night Music — Looking for something new to do? Join us April, 17 at 6:30 p.m. for a night full of local, musical talent.

• Toddler Time — Friday, April 28 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. & 12:30-1:30 p.m. will be all about the little ones. Any child 4 years old or younger is invited to join us! $10.

• 2017 Middle/High School Youth Art Show Reception — UCAC will honor Union County’s talented middle and high school school students with a reception on April 20, starting at 5:30 p.m. The UCAC gallery will be filled with over 50 pieces of artwork created by students, 6th-12th grade. We invite everyone to join us. Refreshments will be served.

• Chalk Walk — Saturday, April 15 will be the spring event you don’t want to miss!! Join us at 9 a.m. as spread a little color down Main Street! We will provide you with the chalk, you just provide the creativity! We invite everyone to be a part of the 2017 Chalk Walk! Professionals, beginners, Girl & Boy Scout Troops, Youth Groups, children & adults!!! We would like to thank the City of Union for sponsoring the event! Prize money will be awarded to winners in each category! Sign up early!!!

$5 for members/$10 nonmembers.

• Mommy & Me Tea — Mark your calendars for the 2nd Annual Mommy & Me Tea! This year we will be painting canvases! We are excited to announce that Kirby’s Cake Shoppe will cater our event! Sign up early, space is limited!

The event will be held Saturday, May 6 from 3-5 p.m.

$25 for members/ $30 nonmembers for Mother & Daughter; $10 for each additional guest.

Membership Drive

The UCAC is conducting its annual membership and person interested in joining may call, email, or stop in at the Art Gallery to join! All members receive special pricing on camps, classes, and events. For more information call 864-429-2817

Head Start Accepting Applications

Carolina Community Actions, Inc., Head Start is now accepting applications for children ages 3 and 4 for the 2017-2018 program year.

Head Start serves children from low-income families and children with disabilities. Children with disabilities, including emotional, intellectual and physical (visual, hearing, speech, crippling and other chronic impairments), are eligible regardless of their family income level. Services provided by Head Start include education, nutrition, medical, dental, social services, transportation, parent involvement, and special education services.

We are also now accepting applications for Infants and Toddlers birth to 3 years of age and pregnant mothers for the 2017-2018 program year. Early Head Start Programs begin serving children before they are born by offering services to their pregnant moms. The purpose of this is to ensure that the pregnant woman remains healthy throughout her pregnancy.

CCA Early Head Start/Head Start participates in the USDA Child Care Food Program and breakfast and lunch are served to the Head Start children and formula, breakfast, and lunch are served to the Early Head Start children at no cost to the families. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

A legal birth certificate, certificate of immunization, proof of income for the 2016 calendar year, and social security numbers of all persons in household must be provided when you apply.

The Early Head Start/Head Start center in your area is located at the Jonesville Head Start Center, 514 Alman Street, Jonesville, SC. For further information and/or an appointment, please call 864-674-6014.

Civitans Meet

The Union Civitans Club meets the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month from 1-2 p.m. at the Inn at Merridun. Lunch is served.

Teens Sought For Summer Jobs

The USDA Forest Service, Enoree Ranger District is seeking young men and women, ages 15-18, who are interested in summer employment with the USDA Forest Service in the Youth Conservation Corps (YCC). Crew members will earn minimum wage (7.25 p/h), working 40 hours per week for eight weeks (June 11-August 5, 2017).

The YCC program teaches young adults about the forest environment by engaging them in the management of its natural resources. Students gain hands-on experience in trail building; campground maintenance and renovation; noxious weed removal and planting projects. These and other projects all serve to benefit the forest and its ecosystems. It’s a great introduction for kids interested in pursuing a natural resources career.

Applicants must be prepared for hard physical work in an outdoor environment under potentially adverse weather conditions and rough terrain. Crew members are responsible for their own daily transportation to the Enoree District Office. Each participant must provide his/her own work boots, proper work clothes, a backpack and a daily lunch. The USDA Forest Service will provide project tools and transportation to and from project work sites each morning.

The district will choose enrollees based upon answers to application questions contained on the form. So be succinct and diligent in answering the questions. An equal number of men and women will be chosen. Applications must be submitted in “hard copy” form to USDA Forest Service, 20 Work Center Road, Whitmire, SC 29178 by April 24, 2017. E-mails will not be accepted.

Interested persons may pick up an application from the guidance counselors at local high schools in Union, Newberry, Chester, Laurens, and Fairfield counties. The Enoree District Office will also have applications available: Enoree Ranger District, 20 Work Center Rd., Whitmire, SC 29178, telephone (803) 276-4810.

Trip To Harrah’s

Betsy & Company along with the Over the Hill Relay for Life Team will sponsor a trip to Harrah’s Cherokee on Saturday, May 6, 2017. Departing Jonesville from the Municipal Building at 7:10 a.m. Departing Union from old Walmart parking lot at 7:40 a.m. If interested feel free to contact Betsy at 674-6799. Come and enjoy the fellowship and fun.

DSN Board Meetings

The Union County Disabilities and Special Needs Board will meet at the following times in 2017:

Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 12 p.m.

Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 12 p.m.

Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at 12 p.m.

Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at 12 p.m.

Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at 12 p.m.

Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at 12 p.m.

Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 12 p.m.

All meetings will be held at 226 S. Gadberry Street Union, SC 29379, in the conference room.

Lunch will be provided.

Clemson Club Membership Drive

The Union County Clemson Club is holding a membership drive and is seeking all Clemson fans who are “All In” to join.

Club membership is open to all Clemson fans, alumni and non-alumni alike.

The Union County Clemson Club annually hosts two major events, a kickoff event in August and a chicken roast in November leading up to the annual football game between Clemson and South Carolina.

Each year, two Union County students who will attend Clemson as freshmen receive a scholarship from the club, allowing them to further their education and join the Clemson family.

Annual club dues are $25 which cover all Tigers in the household, with dues supporting the activities of the club, specifically scholarships.

For more information, contact club president Virgil Childers at 864-251-0094.

Relay For Life Schedule

Union County Relay For Life Team Captain meetings are now under way and will continue into spring with the 2017 fundraising campaign culminating in May with this year’s Relay For Life Event.

This Team Captain meetings will held on the following dates:

• Tuesday, April 18 at 6:30 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church Family Life Center.

Anyone wanting to start a Relay Team is welcome at any meeting.

The 2017 Relay For Life campaign will conclude May 12 at the Union County Fairgrounds. The event will get under way at 6 p.m. with the Survivor Reception followed by the Opening Ceremonies at 7 p.m. The rest of the evening’s activities will continue through the rest of the evening with the Closing Ceremony held at 1 a.m. Saturday, May 13.

For any information about Relay For Life contact Beth Lancaster, Event Co-Chair, at 864-426-3438 or Torance Inman, Event Co-Chair, at 864-426-0883 or Cheri Standridge, American Cancer Society Community Manager, at [email protected]

Lions Club

Lions Club Brooms for sale every Friday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Friends on Main, 126 East Main Street, Union.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets the first Tuesday of each month at Grace United Methodist Church at 5:30 p.m.

For more information contact Penny Adamo at 864-427-8322.

Bereavement Program

Medi Home Hospice is sponsoring a Bereavement Program. Anyone who has lost a loved one and needs guidance with their loss is invited to attend.

2017 Union County School Board Meeting Dates

These are the 2017 Union County School Board of Trustees meeting dates. All meetings will be held at 6 p.m.

• March 27, 2017 — Union County High School (Teacher of the Year Recognition)

• April 24, 2017 — Union County Career and Technology Center (Academic Recognition)

• May 22, 2017 — Union County Career and Technology Center (Retiree Banquet)

• June 12, 2017 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• June 26, 2017 — Union County Career and Technology Center

(Meet if Budget has not been approved)

• July 24, 2017 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 28, 2017 — Monarch Elementary School

• September 25, 2017 — Buffalo Elementary School

• October 23, 2017 — Foster Park Elementary School

• November 27, 2017 — Jonesville Elementary Middle School

• December 11, 2017 — Union County Career and Technology Center

Additional meetings can be scheduled if needed.

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

2017 Union County Council Meeting Dates

These are the 2017 Union County Council meeting dates. All meetings will be held the second Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. The meetings will be held in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse unless otherwise noted.

• April 11, 2017 at Lockhart Town Hall

• May 9, 2017

• June 13, 2017

• May 9, 2017

• June 13, 2017

• July 11, 2017

• August 8, 2017

• September 12, 2017 at Carlisle Town Hall

• October 10, 2017

• November 14, 2017 at Jonesville Town Hall

• December 12, 2017

Photo courtesy of the Union Rotary Club Rotarian Greta Bailey (right) recently welcomed Misti Burr (left) and Sonya Crank center, both with Union County Disabilities & Special Needs, to the Union Rotary Club. They educated the club about the DSN's Early Intervention Program "As We Grow" and the services they provide. For more information about DSN's programs, please call their office at 864-427-7700.