Hands-on learning in the classroom

LOCKHART — How do you learn about something in school?

There’s lots of ways to learn about a subject in school. You can, for example, listen to a lecture about it by a teacher; read about it in a textbook; view a program about it online.

Then, of course, there’s hands-on learning, that is learning about a subject by physically engaging with it in the classroom, using your hands to do a project that will increase your knowledge and understanding of the subject.

That’s what students at Lockhart Elementary/Middle School have been doing recently, with different classes in different grades undertaking classroom projects regarding particular subjects in order to learn more about them.

In Mrs. Roberts’ third grade class they learned about habitat dioramas which provide 360-degree visual representations of scenes from nature

In Mrs. Roberts’ fourth grade class students used tuning forks to learn about sound.

In Mrs. Campbell’s fifth grade class students learned about the food web and food chain which the various creatures of nature feed up and — in many cases — are fed upon.

In Mrs. Jones’ seventh grade class, hands-on learning took on a whole new meaning with students dissecting a pig.

Yes there are lots of ways students can learn about the subjects they are being taught in school, but, regardless of the method being used to teach them, the most important thing students can do is pay attention to the teacher and apply themselves to learning. When they do that, students will get the most out of their teacher’s efforts and learn not only about the subject being taught, but also learn the habits and disciplines of learning and, most important of all, learn to love learning itself.

Photo courtesy of Lockhart Elementary/Middle School Students in Mrs. Roberts' fourth grade class at Lockhart Elementary/Middle School hold tuning forks up to their ears while learning about sound.

Photo courtesy of Lockhart Elementary/Middle School Students in Mrs. Campbell's fifth grade class sit in a circle in the lobby of Lockhart Elementary/Middle School holding string between them symbolizing the food web and food chain.

Photo courtesy of Lockhart Elementary/Middle School It was definitely hands-on learning for the students in Mrs. Jones' seventh grade class at Lockhart Elementary/Middle School when they dissected a pig.

Photo courtesy of Lockhart Elementary/Middle School Students in Mrs. Roberts' third grade class at Lockhart Elementary/Middle School work on making habitat dioramas during a hands-on learning project.

Photo courtesy of Lockhart Elementary/Middle School Hands-on learning was the order of the day in Mrs. Roberts' third-grade class at Lockhart Elementary/Middle School which made habitat dioramas shortly before Spring Break.

Lockhart students undertake several projects