Monarch Elementary Honor Rolls

MONARCH — These are the students who made the Principal’s Honor Roll and Teacher’s Honor Roll for the 3rd Quarter (3rd Nine Weeks) of the 2016-2017 school year.

Principal’s Honor Roll (All A’s)

Third Grade

Catherine Childers, Libby Hardin, Melle Ponder, Harmony Gilliam, Sarah Paige Glenn, Zoe Gregory, Zoeie Smith, Eli Thompson, Jaelyn Davis, Shirlissa Land, Kyleigh Roark, Grayson Robinson-Teague, Treveon Shorter, Tre’ Smith, Jamya Walton, Taylor Williford, Logan Yarbrough

Fourth Grade

Madyson Conard, Greyson Day, Eva Jolly, Jacob Kingsmore, Joe Knox, Nathan Hembree, Maggie Grace Lancaster, Aniah Rainwater, Drake Sealy, Cade Coker, Ben Fowler, Harrison Lawson, Jolene West, Christian Crank, Mason Greer, Emma Hart, Davis Rochester, Maliyah Snow, Mekhi Young

Fifth Grade

Brianna Millwood, Gordon Noah, Warren Childers, Dylan Davis, Norah Greer, Maliya Howell, Markayla Cheek, Mackenzie Flowers, Cora Garland, Kaitlynn Gist, Jacob Glenn, Tanner Hardin, Nicholas Painter, Luke Rector

Teacher’s Honor Roll (All A’s and B’s)

Third Grade

Camora Crosby, Caroline Davis, Marion Edwards, T.J. Gibson, Hannah Robinson, Kimora Tucker, Jayden Chick, Gracie Crawford, Jack Kerr, Kaliyah Shaw, Shawn Yarborough, Zyan Allen, Clora Dragoo, Uari Lisbon, Lamarcus Littlejohn, Quateesha Lyles, Austin Paschall, McKenna Smith, Khalik Woods, Alicia Williams

Fourth Grade

Mason Cromer, Sara Hart, Evan Payne, Mason Russell, Mia Sherbert, Jackson Shields, Jake Sweezy, Elijah Byrd, Kare-ra Duffy, Brayden Edenfield, Donald Gist, Blaine Henderson, Lee Kitchens, Sam Lindler, Ni’Asia Lindsey, Ja’Taria Mills, Kylie Roberts, Reagan Turner, La’Zaria Worthy, Jamarion Cathcart, Tristen Davis, Kameron Dunn, Benton Ivey, Jakevious Jennings, Makenzie Jeter, Gabriel Kauffman, Shakira Renwick, Ryan Vassey, Hunter Woods, Jenna Childers, Brayden Dowis, Morgan Gilmore, Hailey Moxley, Richie Ocampo, Jazmyn Wade, Josh Williford

Fifth Grade

Kerrie Hill, Trenton Horne, Falijah Jackson, Miracle McCoy, Jacob Meadows, Jacob Millwood, Michaela Purdie, Precious Rice, Steven Williams, Jakob Clark, Ross Dochterman, Omarion Feaster, Gregory Garner, Owen Gregory, Keyshon Harden, Makenzie Holcombe, Garrett Ponder, Tiarra Richmond, Aniya Robinson, Zamya Sanders, Ryder Smith, Layla Williford, Emily Comer, Analysa Dunn, Emily Hall, Andrew Latham, Mason Small, Landon Sumner

Charles Warner | The Union Times Monarch Elementary School has announced its Principal’s and Teacher’s Honor Rolls for the third quarter of the 2016-2017 school year. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_MES-1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Monarch Elementary School has announced its Principal’s and Teacher’s Honor Rolls for the third quarter of the 2016-2017 school year.