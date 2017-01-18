$646,000 in grants now available

SPARTANBURG — Local health and wellness services providers will have the opportunity to apply for some of the nearly $650,000 in grant funds that will be awarded this year by the Spartanburg Regional Foundation.

In a statement released Monday, the Spartanburg Regional Heathcare Foundation states that the Spartanburg Regional Foundation will provide $646,000 in health-related grants in 2017, as part of its continuing efforts to improve the health and wellness of communities across the Upstate. These grants will be awarded to designees this spring; made possible by the financial support of Spartanburg Regional Foundation donors.

The Spartanburg Regional Foundation will evaluate funding opportunities for projects within Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System’s service area, including Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties.

Letters of intent for grant applications will be accepted from Jan. 27 to Feb. 17, 2017.

An optional training session for community applicants will be offered to help potential applicants navigate through the online application system on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 5:30 p.m., in the Gibbs Cancer Center Auditorium. To register, please contact grants administrator Stacey Dulin at 864-560-6827 or sdulin@srhs.com by Friday, Jan. 20.

If invited to submit a full grant proposal, the deadline to submit is March 17 at 5 p.m. Final funding decisions will be announced June 7 at a special reception. Please visit RegionalFoundation.com to review the 2017 grant guidelines.

The Foundation generally does not fund endowment requests, operating expenses, ongoing salary expenses, multi-year requests, recurring requests, and grants to individuals or loans.

2016

In 2016, the Foundation awarded a total of $695,000 in grants to a total of 27 organizations providing health and wellness services to the residents of the Upstate.

The 2016 recipients included three health and wellness services providers in Union County which between them received a total of $120,000 or nearly one-third of the grants awarded. The Union County recipients included:

Slightly more than $120,000 of the $695,000 in grants recently awarded by the Spartanurg Regional Foundation will be spent on improving health care services in Union County.

• Ellen Sagar Nursing Center which received $53,234 to help fund an outdoor courtyard for its 113 residents. Ellen Sagar is a long-term healthcare center and provides physical, occupational, and speech therapy.

The center planned to use the funds to build an outdoor courtyard for its 113 residents. Plans are for the garden to include flowers, lights, and possibly even flowing water. Construction of the garden is projected to be completed by July 1 of this year.

• Union Medical Center Emergency Department which received $13,000 to help purchase 10 televsions for exam rooms and the Emergency Department waiting room.

• Union Medical Center Pharmacy which received $54,623 to help purchase an Acudose cabinet for the after-hours pharmacy area.

SRF

The Spartanburg Regional Foundation is a charitable organization whose primary mission is to benefit the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System through direct support and support of community programs and services that share Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System’s mission of providing quality health care to our community.

SRHS

The Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System (SRHS) offers a full spectrum of services through three hospitals: Spartanburg Medical Center, Pelham Medical Center and Spartanburg Hospital for Restorative Care. SRHS provides unparalleled oncological care through the Gibbs Cancer Center & Research Institute. The multidisciplinary Medical Group of the Carolinas has more than 300 physicians across seven counties in two states. SRHS employs nearly 6,000 associates and offers outpatient surgery centers, a vibrant post-acute division, a Level I Trauma Center, and Advicare, a licensed Health Maintenance Organization (HMO). Advicare provides Medicaid services to residents throughout the state of South Carolina. U.S. News and World Report ranked Spartanburg Medical Center the No. 1 regional hospital in South Carolina. The Commission on Cancer gave Gibbs Cancer Center & Research Institute its Outstanding Achievement Award. The American Nurses Association lists SRHS among the nation’s top 7 percent of hospitals for excellence in nursing.

Charles Warner | The Union Times In this picture from June 2016, Ellen Sagar Nursing Center residents Ina Evans (left) and Loree Robinson (right) hold a replica of the $53,234 check the center was to receive from the Spartanburg Regional Foundation as Nursing Home Administrator Annette Schaper poses with them. Ellen Sagar was one of 27 organizations providing health and wellness services in the Upstate awarded a total of $695,000 in grants by the Foundation in 2016. For 2o17, the Foundation has $646,000 in grants to be awarded and is seeking letters of intent for grants from interested in health and wellness services providers in Union County and the rest of the Upstate. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_web1_IMG_0035-1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times In this picture from June 2016, Ellen Sagar Nursing Center residents Ina Evans (left) and Loree Robinson (right) hold a replica of the $53,234 check the center was to receive from the Spartanburg Regional Foundation as Nursing Home Administrator Annette Schaper poses with them. Ellen Sagar was one of 27 organizations providing health and wellness services in the Upstate awarded a total of $695,000 in grants by the Foundation in 2016. For 2o17, the Foundation has $646,000 in grants to be awarded and is seeking letters of intent for grants from interested in health and wellness services providers in Union County and the rest of the Upstate.

From the Spartanburg Regional Foundation

By Charles Warner cwarner@civitasmedia.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.