Relay For Life getting under way

UNION COUNTY — The local battle against cancer continues this year with the 2017 Union County Relay For Life Team Captain meetings.

The meetings begin this month and will continue into spring with the 2017 fundraising campaign culminating in May with this year’s Relay For Life Event.

This Team Captain meetings will held on the following dates:

• Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church Family Life Center.

• Tuesday, March 21 at 6:30 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church Family Life Center.

• Tuesday, April 18 at 6:30 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church Family Life Center.

Anyone wanting to start a Relay Team is welcome at any meeting.

The 2017 Relay For Life campaign will conclude May 12 at the Union County Fairgrounds. The event will get under way at 6 p.m. with the Survivor Reception followed by the Opening Ceremonies at 7 p.m. The rest of the evening’s activities will continue through the rest of the evening with the Closing Ceremony held at 1 a.m. Saturday, May 13.

For any information about Relay For Life contact Beth Lancaster, Event Co-Chair, at 864-426-3438 or Torance Inman, Event Co-Chair, at 864-426-0883 or Cheri Standridge, American Cancer Society Community Manager, at cheri.standridge@cancer.org.

