Saving lives with mammograms

SPARTANBURG — Early detection of breast cancer is crucial to successful treatment, but some women aren’t able to afford their yearly mammogram. Through Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System’s (SRHS) Mammography Assistance Program at the Bearden-Josey Center for Breast Health, these women can make their health a priority without worrying about the cost.

To help uninsured and underinsured women, the Susan G. Komen Foundation awarded a $64,991 grant to the Bearden-Josey Center for Breast Health, directly benefiting the Mammography Assistance Program. The Bearden-Josey Center for Breast Health has been a recipient of similar grants through Susan G. Komen since 2009, receiving more than $500,000.

“There are many women in our community who are not able to afford a mammogram. This grant allows us to reach out to those women and provide a free life-saving screening mammogram,” said Mary Mabry, director of Bearden-Josey Center for Breast Health. “In 2015-16, the mammography assistance program provided 400 mammograms and diagnosed six patients with breast cancer.”

The grant is a competitive application based on the needs of the community. The South Carolina Mountains and Midlands Susan G. Komen Affiliate awarded the grant on September 15 at a celebration hosted at the Bearden-Josey Center for Breast Health.

“This year, while we will continue outreach to Spartanburg and Cherokee counties, we will focus on Union county were the mortality rate for breast cancer has increased to above the state average,” Mabry said.

Women over 40 should have a mammogram every 12 months. The Mammography Assistance Program provides free mammograms to women in Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties who don’t have insurance and cannot afford a screening.

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.

