Drug Card Outreach Sept. 28

UNION COUNTY — Two local educational institutions will offer an opportunity for local residents to receive a discount on prescription medication.

Union County Adult Education and Spartanburg Community College invite students, families and community members to the South Carolina Drug Card Outreach Program.

The event will be held on from 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the Union Campus of Spartanburg Community College (formerly Union County Advanced Technology Center), located at 1401 Furman Fendley Highway, Union.

South Carolina Drug Card is a free prescription discount assistance program working with the South Carolina Medical Association and Nurses Association. The program’s goal is to provide assistance to make prescription medications affordable for all. Savings with the drug card ranges from 25-75 percent off retail price for most brand name and generic FDA-approved medications.

The cards are free and can be obtained by visiting the Outreach Program on Sept. 28 or by visiting www.southcarolinadrugcard.com.

South Carolina Drug Card does not collect or share information about its card holders.

Charles Warner | The Union Times The Union Campus of Spartanburg Community College will host a South Carolina Drug Card Outreach Program on Sept. 28. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_SCC-Union-Campus-Sign.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times The Union Campus of Spartanburg Community College will host a South Carolina Drug Card Outreach Program on Sept. 28.

At the Union Campus of Spartanburg Community College

