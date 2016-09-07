Sparrow moves practice to Union

UNION — A trip to look at a table she was considering buying ended up with Dr. Kat Sparrow purchasing the Mahan Chiropractic building and making it the new home of Sparrow Family Chiropractic.

“I came to look at a table and I ended up purchasing an office,” Sparrow said of her decision to make the old Mahan Chiropractic building the new location of her chiropractic practice.

Sparrow opened Sparrow Family Chiropractic on March 1 at 109 Hames Avenue in Jonesville. Since that time, Sparrow Family Chiropractic has attracted a growing number of patients, many of them from the Union area. Given the success of her practice at its Jonesville location, Sparrow was not really planning on relocating her practice to Union. All that changed, however, when she went to look at purchasing a table that had been used by the old Mahan Chiropractic practice and saw the possibilities of moving her practice to their old location.

“When I came I felt very comfortable with the Mahans and their style and patient care,” Sparrow said. “I thought it would be a good fit to replicate my style in what had been their location for almost 40 years.

“It was already set up as a diagnostic office,” she said. “It’s spacious enough for me to introduce other services to the community such as massage therapy. I’m looking to bring in a massage therapist in the near future.”

Sparrow said that the response to her decision to relocate her practice has been a positive one with many of the patients she treated at her Jonesville location now receiving their care at the Union location. In addition, Sparrow said that she is getting new patients, including some who had previously been treated at Mahan Chiropractic.

“It’s been a really good response,” Sparrow said. “There have been new patients, former Mahan patients, and it has made it easier for my Union patients I treated in Jonesville.”

In addition, Sparrow said the Mahans may also be in from time to time to visit.

Sparrow Family Chiropractic in Union is now open Monday from 2-7 p.m., Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. and 2-6 p.m., Thursday from 12-4 p.m., and Friday from 9-11 a.m. and 2-6 p.m. It is open Saturday by appointment. It is closed Tuesday.

For more information about Sparrow Family Chiropractic and the services it provides call 864-441-0441.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Dr. Kat Sparrow poses alongside the sign for her Sparrow Family Chiropractic office at 214 South Mountain Street, Union. Originally located at 109 Hames Avenue in Jonesville, Sparrow Family Chiropractic is now located in the what used to be the offices of Mahan Chiropractic. Sparrow said the new location is more convenient for many of her patients and that it is spacious enough for her to eventually begin providing more services to the community such as massage therapy. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_0011Sparrow-1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Dr. Kat Sparrow poses alongside the sign for her Sparrow Family Chiropractic office at 214 South Mountain Street, Union. Originally located at 109 Hames Avenue in Jonesville, Sparrow Family Chiropractic is now located in the what used to be the offices of Mahan Chiropractic. Sparrow said the new location is more convenient for many of her patients and that it is spacious enough for her to eventually begin providing more services to the community such as massage therapy. Charles Warner | The Union Times The former Mahan Chiropractic office at 214 South Mountain Street, Union, is now home to Sparrow Family Chiropractic. Dr. Kat Sparrow recently purchased the building from the Mahans and is now seeing patients there. She said the new location is more convenient for many of her patients and is spacious enough for her to eventually offer additional services such as massage therapy. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_0012Sparrow-1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times The former Mahan Chiropractic office at 214 South Mountain Street, Union, is now home to Sparrow Family Chiropractic. Dr. Kat Sparrow recently purchased the building from the Mahans and is now seeing patients there. She said the new location is more convenient for many of her patients and is spacious enough for her to eventually offer additional services such as massage therapy.

Now located in the former Mahan Chiropractic office

By Charles Warner cwarner@civitasmedia.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.