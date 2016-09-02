SRHS events for September

SPARTANBURG — Don’t miss Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System’s events in September. Help raise money for heart health with Hangar B, raise awareness on ovarian cancer, and support the Union County community.

• TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)

Mondays in September, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Gibbs Cancer Center & Research Institute

Maintaining a healthy weight after the completion of cancer treatment can be challenging, but with the proper tools and support, you can achieve your weight-loss goals. TOPS is a weight-loss support group for cancer survivors. For more information on becoming a member, visit SpartanburgRegional.com/Events.

• Wealth (Walking, Eating And Learning Towards Health)

Mondays in September, 6:30-7:15 p.m.

Gibbs Cancer Center & Research Institute

If you are a cancer survivor looking for a fun way to engage in regular physical activity, we encourage you and your caregiver to join WEALTH! WEALTH participants meet twice weekly for a 30-minute walking session, which concludes with a brief nutrition education class. For more information, visit SpartanburgRegional.com/Events or call 864-560-7618.

• Yoga for Cancer Survivors

Thursdays in in September, 5:30 p.m.

Gibbs Cancer Center Activity Room

Our registered yoga instructor teaches cancer patients and survivors to relax mind and body with gentle yoga. Beginners and those with yoga experience are welcome. Registration is not required for this free event. Please call 864-560-6747 for more information.

• Tai Chi for Cancer Survivors

Tuesdays in in September, 5:30 p.m.

Gibbs Cancer Center Activity Room

Cancer patients and survivors learn how to improve balance, breathing and relaxation. Registration is not required for this free event. Please call 864-560-6747 for more information.

• Grief Support Group

Thursdays in September, 6-7:30 p.m.

Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home

Wednesday, Sept. 14, 10-11:30 a.m.

• Spartanburg Regional Hospice

Grief support groups provide a safe and supportive environment to talk about thoughts and feelings, and to find support after the loss of a loved one. Visit SpartanburgRegional.com/Events or call

864-560-3856 to learn more.

• Leukemia, Lymphoma and Myeloma Support Group

Thursday, Sept. 1, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Gibbs Cancer Center Auditorium

All leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma survivors are welcome to attend. Supper is provided. To register, please call 864-560-6530.

• Breastfeeding Class

Thursday, Sept. 1, 6-8 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 15, 6-8 p.m.

Spartanburg Medical Center, Montgomery Tower Second-Floor Classroom

This two-hour class is an in-depth introduction to breastfeeding that includes the benefits of breastfeeding for mom and baby and problem-solving tips. Learn practical solutions for everyday challenges, how to overcome occasional obstacles and how to continue at breastfeeding after you return to work. The class is taught by a certified lactation consultant (IBCLC). Spouses and support people are encouraged to attend with you. For more information or to register, visit RegionalWomensHealth.com or call 864-560-BABY (2294).

• Turn the Town Teal

Thursday, Sept. 1, 5 p.m.

Downtown Spartanburg

Join the Ovarian Cancer Foundation and Spartanburg Downtown Association as they Turn the Town Teal. Enjoy fun and fellowship while you learn the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer and raise awareness for this terrible disease. Registration is not required for this free event.

• Carolina Carb Counters

Tuesday, Sept. 6, 1-2 p.m.

Medical Group of the Carolinas — Diabetes Education, Regional Outpatient Center

Interested in learning more about diabetes? Carolina Carb Counters is a free diabetes support group that meets on the first Tuesday of every month. Certified diabetes educators lead the discussion and answer questions. Everyone is welcome; no registration is necessary.

• Infant Care

Thursday, Sept. 8, 6-8 p.m.

Spartanburg Medical Center, Montgomery Tower Second-Floor Classroom

This class is a great introduction to baby care for mom and her support person. It covers the basics of infant care and nurturing in a 1 ½ hour class. Learn about a variety of topics, including bathing, feeding, sleeping, diapering, umbilical cord care, safety and other practical concerns. Please let us know if a support person will attend with you. Register online at RegionalWomensHealth.com or call

864-560-BABY (2294).

• Uniquely Union

Saturday, Sept. 10, 10 a.m.

Downtown Union

Uniquely Union is culturally diverse art, music, local history, entertainment and kid-friendly festival with a little “something for everyone.” Come out and visit Union Medical Center, volunteers and Union County Health Care Foundation at their booth during the 21st Annual Uniquely Union Festival. Learn more at SpartanburgRegional.com/Events.

• Look Good, Feel Better

Monday, Sept. 12, 12-1 p.m.

Bearden-Josey Center for Breast Health Conference Room

This is a free makeover program open to all women receiving chemotherapy, radiation or other forms of treatment. The goal of the program is to help women manage the appearance-related side effects of cancer treatment. Call 864-560-6747 to register.

• Food for Life: Cancer Project

Mondays, Sept. 12-Oct. 3, 5:45-7:45 p.m.

Gibbs Cancer Center Auditorium

Are you a cancer survivor interested in learning more about nutrition, preparing healthy meals and trying delicious recipes? Then join Food for Life instructor Terri Edwards and learn how to add more plant-based foods to your diet. This four-week class will cover how foods fight cancer, incorporating more low-fat and high-fiber foods in your diet, alternatives to dairy, cancer-fighting compounds in food and how to maintain a healthy weight. The class tuition of $100 is being paid by our generous community donors; however, a commitment to all four classes and advanced registration is required. Learn more at SpartanburgRegional.com/Events or call 864-560-7618.

• Uplift Support Group

Tuesday, Sept. 13, 6-7 p.m.

Regional Outpatient Center fifth floor, Family Medicine Conference Room

Tuesday, Sept. 27, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Medical Group of the Carolinas — Weight Loss Services — Spartanburg

This free support group, led by a clinical therapist, is offered to all pre- and post-surgical weight loss patients in the Upstate. The goal is to build a strong support system for patients prior to surgery that promotes healthy lifestyle changes and behavior modification that patients can build upon after surgery. No registration is necessary.

• Keeping Mind Body Connections: Art Therapy with Heidi Hayes

Tuesday, Sept. 13, 5:30-7 p.m.

Gibbs Cancer Center Auditorium

Join Heidi Hayes as we explore how art therapy can help your mental, physical and spiritual self. Register for this free event online at SpartanburgRegional.com/Events or call 864-560-6022 for more information.

• Prepared Childbirth

Tuesday, Sept. 13, 20 and 27 from 6-8 p.m.

Spartanburg Medical Center, Montgomery Tower Second-Floor Classroom

This three-week prenatal education series is taught by registered nurses with years of labor and delivery experience. The classes cover topics such as the process of labor and delivery, signs of labor, breathing and relaxation techniques and cesarean birth. It also includes a tour of the labor and delivery suites and a film of actual deliveries. For more information or to register, visit RegionalWomensHealth.com or call 864-560-BABY (2294).

• Prostate Cancer Screening

Tuesday, Sept. 13, 5 p.m.

Gibbs Cancer Center & Research Institute

The five-year survival rate for prostate cancer is nearly 100 percent, so get screened. Gibbs Cancer Center & Research Institute is offering free prostate cancer screenings for men ages 40 to 64 who are uninsured or do not have a primary care physician. Visit SpartanburgRegional.com/Events or call

864-560-6508 to schedule a screening.

• Weight Loss Surgery Information Seminar

Wednesday, Sept. 14, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 21, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Regional Outpatient Center fifth floor, Family Medicine conference room

This free class covers detailed information about gastric bypass, sleeve gastrectomy and Lap-Band weight loss surgery. Since the beginning of our program in 2003, we have performed more than 2,250 weight loss surgeries. Register online at SpartanburgRegional.com/Events or call 864-560-7070 for more information.

• Better Breathers Club

Thursday, Sept. 15, 2-3 p.m.

Pelham Medical Center, Medical Office Building Community Room

Part of the American Lung Association’s Better Breather’s Club, this support group is for anyone living with a chronic lung disease and their families or caregivers. The group is led by a healthcare professional who helps attendees learn how to meet the challenges chronic lung disease brings to daily life. For more information, visit SpartanburgRegional.com/Pelham-Events or contact Betty Ann Riggins at

864-361-4102.

• Sibling Class

Thursday, Sept. 15, 4-5 p.m.

Spartanburg Medical Center, Montgomery Tower Second-Floor Classroom

This fun and interactive class introduces brothers and sisters to the changes they can expect when their sibling is born. They will learn how to feed, rock, change diapers and hold their new brother or sister. Children may bring their favorite doll or toy to use in the diapering demonstration. We recommend the class for children from 2-12 years old. Each child must be accompanied by an adult. Your child/children will watch a video, have a discussion and take a tour. For more information or to register, visit RegionalWomensHealth.com or call 864-560-BABY (2294).

• Infant CPR

Saturday, Sept. 17, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Saturday, Sept 17, 10:45-11:45 a.m.

Montgomery Tower Second-Floor Classroom

Infant CPR offers lifesaving safety information for your new baby. Space is limited to eight participants, so please register early. Register online at RegionalWomensHealth.com or call 560-BABY (2294).

• Surviving Stroke Support Group

Monday, Sept. 19, 20, 6-7 p.m.

Thomas E. Hanna YMCA, Spartanburg

This support group is intended for stroke survivors and their families and is facilitated by two speech language pathologists. Time is spent sharing educational information about stroke and stroke recovery. The group provides an opportunity for attendees to receive emotional and practical support from other stroke survivors. Each meeting includes a 15-20 minute speaker or activity and light snacks. For more information, call 864-560-2132 or email klundis@srhs.com.

• Pelham Carb Counters

Tuesday, Sept. 20, 5-6 p.m.

Pelham Medical Center, Medical Office Building Community Room

This free support group is intended for people currently living with diabetes or who are at high risk of developing the disease. Certified diabetes educators lead the discussion and answer questions. The group meets the third Tuesday of every month. For more information, visit SpartanburgRegional.com/Pelham-Events or call 864-849-9339.

• Diabetes Self-Management Education

Wednesday, Sept. 21, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Pelham Medical Center, Medical Office Building Community Room

Diabetes affects every organ in the body, and Medical Group of the Carolinas – Diabetes Education can help you learn to manage it. Participants in this program receive a free blood glucose meter and diabetes reference book. You must have a physician’s referral to participate, and insurance will be filed for the program’s cost. Visit SpartanburgRegional.com/Pelham-Events or call 864-560-6465 for more information.

• Heart Matters Support Group

Wednesday, Sept. 21, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church Spartanburg

Heart Matters is a support group for women living with or at risk of heart disease. Lunch and monthly programs are provided. There is no fee, but registration is required. Visit SpartanburgRegional.com/Events to register. For more information, please call 864-560-8185.

• Gibbs Wellness Café: GYN Cancers & HPV

Wednesday, Sept. 21, 12-1 p.m.

Gibbs Cancer Center Auditorium

Held the third Wednesday of each month, Gibbs Wellness Café is a monthly conversation focusing on various topics related to cancer and the community. Register online at SpartanburgRegional.com/Events or call 864-560-6508 for more information.

• Hearts in Harmony

Thursday, Sept. 22, 5:30-8 p.m.

Spartanburg Medical Center Cafeteria

Your heart is more than just a muscle. Everything you do, think and feel affects your heart. Enjoy a healthy dinner and learn how to keep your heart in harmony through nutrition, mindfulness and stress reduction. Visit SpartanburgRegional.com/Event to register online for this free event. For more information, call Lori Boyd at 864-560-8185.

• Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure 2016

Saturday, Sept. 24, 9 a.m.

Heritage Park, Simpsonville

Bearden-Josey Center for Breast Health is a proud sponsor of the Susan G. Komen SC Mountains to Midlands Affiliate Race for the Cure®. Help us raise awareness and funds to fight against breast cancer, celebrate breast cancer survivorship and honor those who have lost their battle with the disease. To join our team, SRHS Carolina’s Main Squeeze, visit KomenSCMM.org. For more information contact Chantel Washington at 864-560-6508.

• Birth Basics

Saturday, Sept. 24, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Montgomery Tower Second-Floor Classroom

Birth Basics teaches a balance of information and skills for labor. Learn what to expect and the choices you have to help you be as comfortable as possible during your birth experience. Your support person is welcome to attend. Participants are encouraged to bring a healthy snack/lunch and drink for our break; no food will be provided. Register online at RegionalWomensHealth.com or call 560-BABY(2294).

• Reshape Your Future

Tuesday, Sept. 27, 12-1 p.m.

Pelham Medical Center, Medical Office Building Community Room

Obesity can affect all facets of your life. Join Pelham Medical Center and learn how you can reshape your future. Receive a free body composition analysis and learn about the different weight loss options available in our community. A free healthy lunch will be provided. Register online at SpartanburgRegional.com/Pelham-Events.

• Car Seat Inspection

Thursday, Sept. 29, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Spartanburg Medical Center

Four out of five car seats are installed incorrectly. It is very important to have your child safety seat inspected by a certified child passenger safety technician. Please call Safe Kids Spartanburg at 864-560-6845 for an appointment.

• Hangar B

Thursday, Sept. 29, 6-10 p.m.

Spartanburg Downtown Airport

Heart disease is America’s No. 1 killer and the cause of 30 percent of all deaths in South Carolina. Held each fall, Hangar B is Spartanburg’s premiere dance party, led by Party on the Moon – America’s top party and dance band. Tickets include a barbecue buffet, open bar and a complimentary t-shirt. The proceeds from Hangar B benefit Spartanburg Regional Heart Center’s Congestive Heart Failure Program and Joe R. Utley Heart Resource Center. Your support ensures that our patients “Don’t Miss a Beat”. Learn more and purchase tickets at RegionalFoundation.com.

Events include Uniquely Union Festival

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.

