What’s growing in your yard?

UNION — Solve the mystery of unknown plants that spring up in all our yards with the Plant Identification workshop led by Dr. John Nelson Oct. 1 from 10 a.m.-noon at the Piedmont Physic Garden (PPG).

Nelson is the curator of the Herbarium within the Department of Biological Sciences at the University of South Carolina. He’s well known for appearances as the “Mystery Doctor with the Mystery Plant” on Clemson’s SCETV series Making It Grow.”

Nelson became the Curator of USC’s Herbarium in 1990 and teaches a plant taxonomy class. Under his direction, the herbarium has more than doubled its collections.

Nelson earned his Masters degree in botany at Clemson University and his Ph.D. in biological sciences at Florida State University. He is an active plant collector within a variety of field projects within South Carolina.

The workshop costs $20 per person. Call 864-427-2556 to reserve your spot.

Founded in 2014, the Piedmont Physic Garden is a nonprofit botanical garden in Union, South Carolina. PPG was inspired by London’s Chelsea Physic Garden with the mission of exhibiting the medicinal, cultural, economic and environmental importance of plants to the people of Union County and the surrounding Piedmont region of South Carolina.

The Piedmont Physic Garden is located on four contiguous lots stretching from 301 E. South St. to 217 S. Mountain St. in Union. The lots for the Piedmont Physic Garden were donated by the families of Dr. and Mrs. Paul Switzer and the Honorable and Mrs. Jack Flynn.

Please visit www.piedmontphysicgarden.org for more information.

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Piedmont Physic Garden.

