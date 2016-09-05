Harnessing the power of herbs

UNION — On Saturday, Sept. 24, Clinical Herbalist Meredith Mizell will visit the Piedmont Physic Garden to lead a workshop on herbalism, the study or practice of the medicinal or therapeutic use of plants. According to Mizell, the primary focus of the workshop will be on how to harvest dry and store fresh cut herbs for use in your own home.

Mizell has studied herbalism at various institutions including the Appalachia School of Holistic Herbalism, the Blue Ridge School of Herbal Medicine and most recently the Appalachian Center for Natural Health.

Currently, Mizell serves as the Farm Manager at Red Fern Farm in Gray Court, SC, a 100-acre family owned farm that focuses on connecting the public to nature through culinary and medicinal herbs. In addition to cultivating, growing and selling herbs, Red Fern Farm also offers seasonal herb walks and on-farm classes.

The herbalism workshop will run from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Sept. 24. The cost is $20 for non-members and will be held at PPG at 301 E. South Street in Union, SC. Early Bird Discount of $16 for those registering by Friday, Sept 9. Space is limited. To secure your spot, please register online at www.piedmontphysicgarden.org or call us at 864-427-2556.

Located on four contiguous lots stretching from 301 E. South Street to 217 S. Mountain St. in Union, the Piedmont Physic Garden is inspired by the Chelsea Physic Garden, a small botanical garden located in London, England. Plans are for the garden to eventually include an apothecary garden that will feature plants with historical medicinal uses, many of them native to the Piedmont as well as the southern Appalachian corridor. In the long-term, the properties will be converted into a campus that will house several ornamental garden areas, and the existing homes used for housing interns and visiting faculty.

The lots for the Piedmont Physic Garden were donated by the families of Dr. and Mrs. Paul Switzer and the Honorable and Mrs. Jack Flynn. PPG Founder Toccoa W. Switzer said that is it hoped that the garden will become a resource for the community as well as a tourism destination that is pleasing to the spirit.

The Piedmont Physic Garden is a 501 (c) (3) organization. Our mission is to exhibit and promote the medicinal, economic, cultural and environmental importance of plants to the people of Union County and the surrounding Piedmont region of South Carolina.

Clinical Herbalist comes to PPG

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Piedmont Physic Garden.

