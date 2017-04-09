What’s chirping in your backyard?

UNION — Do you enjoy watching birds in your backyard? If you answered yes to this question, then Piedmont Physic Garden is hosting the perfect workshop for you.

Rusty Wilson, a graduate of Clemson University with a major in Zoology, will present on birds that are permanent residents, winter residents, and summer residents of South Carolina, and birds that pass through during migration. Rusty is a retired investigator from Clemson’s Department of Pesticide Regulation. Since retiring he has completed both the Master Gardener and the Master Naturalist Programs. He has also completed the South Carolina Wildlife Federation’s Palmetto Pro Birder Certification. Wilson lives in Ninety Six with his wife, Nancy. He enjoys observing nature at the Ninety Six National Historical Site, his backyard, and surrounding areas.

The various types of birds that will be seen in the presentation are birds that Rusty has photographed in his backyard and in nearby parks. He will give a brief natural history of each bird. At the end of the program Rusty will discuss attracting birds and a brief discussion of citizen science.

The workshop will be held on Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m.-noon. The cost of the workshop is $20. To reserve your spot, please call us at 864-427-2556 or www.piedmontphysicgarden.org under the event tab.

Piedmont Physic Garden

Piedmont Physic Garden is located at 301 E. South Street Union, South Carolina. Piedmont Physic Garden is inspired by the Chelsea Physic Garden, a small botanical garden located in London, England. The lots for the garden were donated by the families of Dr. and Mrs. Paul Switzer and the Honorable Mrs. Jack Flynn. The plan for the garden is to expand and educated the public on the medicinal uses of plants native to the Piedmont region and Appalachian corridor. PPG is a 501(c) (3) organization whose mission is horticultural and environmental education for children, teens, and adults in Union County and the surrounding Piedmont region of South Carolina.

Photo courtesy of the Piedmont Physic Garden Rusty Wilson, a graduate of Clemson University with a major in Zoology, will conduct workshop on birds at the Piedmont Physic Garden from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, April 15. The workshop will include presentations on birds that are permanent residents, winter residents, and summer residents of South Carolina, and birds that pass through the state during migration. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_thumbnail_Rusty.jpg Photo courtesy of the Piedmont Physic Garden Rusty Wilson, a graduate of Clemson University with a major in Zoology, will conduct workshop on birds at the Piedmont Physic Garden from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, April 15. The workshop will include presentations on birds that are permanent residents, winter residents, and summer residents of South Carolina, and birds that pass through the state during migration. Photo courtesy of the Piedmont Physic Garden Birds like this Cardinal will be the subject of a workshop at the Piedmont Physic Garden from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, April 15. The workshop will be conducted by Rusty Wilson, a graduate of Clemson University with a major in Zoology. Wilson’s presentation will include photos he has taken of birds in his backyard and nearby parks as well as a brief history on each bird. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_thumbnail_bird1.jpg Photo courtesy of the Piedmont Physic Garden Birds like this Cardinal will be the subject of a workshop at the Piedmont Physic Garden from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, April 15. The workshop will be conducted by Rusty Wilson, a graduate of Clemson University with a major in Zoology. Wilson’s presentation will include photos he has taken of birds in his backyard and nearby parks as well as a brief history on each bird.

PPG hosting April 15 workshop on birds