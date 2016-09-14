Land to wed Smith

Keyla Marie Land and Channing O’Neal Smith, both of Boiling Springs, would like to announce their upcoming wedding.

The wedding is planned for Saturday, Sept. 17 at 4 p.m.

The ceremony will take place at Encounter Church (formerly Restoration Church) with Pastor Michael Golden officiating.

The reception will be held at the National Guard Armory.

Keyla is the daughter of Jackie and Mary Gist of Union and the late Michael Byrd and the granddaughter of Leroy and Rebecca Land of Union.

Channing is the son of Mark Smith Sr. and Carolyn Posey White, both of Gaffney, and grandson of Aurelia Smith of Gaffney and the late Joe Smith and Coraine Hunter Posey and the late Swan Posey.

The bride is a graduate of Union High School and is employed with Nestle USA and Century 21 & Blackwell Co.

The groom is a graduate of Gaffney High School and is a train conductor with Norfolk-Southern.